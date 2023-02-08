Help for When The Big Game Becomes A Big Problem

With legal sports betting in Pennsylvania, a record number of individuals living in the Commonwealth will be placing bets leading up to and on game day.

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The amount of money being wagered annually on the Big Game continues to escalate, with total bets anticipated to soar to record levels in 2023. The American Gaming Association expects 50.4 million Americans will wager more than $16 billion on the game this year, more than double what was wagered in 2022. With legal sports betting in Pennsylvania, a record number of individuals living in the Commonwealth will be placing bets leading up to and on game day.

While most individuals who participate in any sort of gambling will have little, or no, negative repercussions, for some, it can be very problematic. It is estimated that nearly 300,000 individuals in Pennsylvania are experiencing issues related to their gambling activity. The number of folks who are at risk of developing significant problems is even higher.

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, Inc. (CCGP) raises problem gambling awareness throughout Pennsylvania and focuses on educating the public on help that is available. Josh Ercole, CCGP Executive Director, states, "For sports fans, this time of the year can be very exciting, but sticking to limits should always be the goal. If at any time you feel you or someone you know can’t do that, and may be suffering from a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER®.”

In Pennsylvania, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-800-GAMBLER®. In addition, confidential help is available via chat or text at www.pacouncil.com.

Gambling problems can impact anyone. With help, recovery is possible.

About the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, Inc.

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization whose focus is to raise awareness and disseminate information through educational workshops on disordered gambling, and to facilitate referrals for assistance through the use of helpline services. For more information about the Council and its services, visit www.pacouncil.com.