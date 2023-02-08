Global Sports Medicine Market Soars to New Heights with Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, and DePuy Synthes Leading the Way

Suture anchors, representing over half the market, are the dominant device type and there is a trend towards bioabsorbable anchors and all-suture or soft anchors.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released new research on the Global Orthopedic Sport's Medicine market across 70 countries and 5 continents, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2022 and beyond. Market drivers include demographic trends and an increased interest in active lifestyles, as well as a thriving professional sports industry. Most musculoskeletal injuries are caused by recreational and sports activities. Patients can be either young people involved in professional sports or elderly individuals with degenerative disorders and chronic diseases.

According to iData's Global Market Report Suite for Sports Medicine and Soft Tissue Repair, the market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2022. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach approximately $6.6 billion. This report includes industry dynamics, procedures by country, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, market share statistics, key industry competitors, and more, for the market segments covered.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including Achilles tendon repair and reconstruction devices, rotator cuff repair and reconstruction devices, shoulder labrum repair devices, biceps tenodesis repair devices, anterior and posterior cruciate ligament (ACL/PCL) reconstruction products, meniscal repair devices and hip arthroscopy devices.

In 2022, three major companies - Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, and DePuy Synthes - dominated two-thirds of the global orthopedic sports medicine market. The rest of the global market was divided among smaller competitors. The market was highly fragmented, with both medical device manufacturers and tissue banks present.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the Global sports medicine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the Global sports medicine market and how recovery is taking shape?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the Global sports medicine market and what are the market shares of key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

