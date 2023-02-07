Bantam Cinema & Arts Center Dedicates Week to Black History Month Programming

Bantam CInema & Arts Center Logo From View of Bantam Cinema & Arts Center, Bantam, CT

Friday February 17 thru Wednesday February 22 Bantam Cinema & Arts Center in Bantam, CT will host three unique programs in celebration of Black History Month

BANTAM, CT, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Friday, February 17th through Thursday, February 23rd Bantam Cinema & Arts Center will feature programming selected specifically to honor and celebrate Black History Month. It will include screenings of the feature film His Truth Goes Marching On by Torrington-based Culture 4 A Cause, and a program of shorts for children called Celebrating Black Stories from the New York International Children’s Film Festival (NYICFF).

Till is rated PG-13 and runs 130 minutes. The film depicts how, in 1955, after Emmett Till was murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vowed to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. It stars Haley Bennett. Screenings at 7:00PM on Friday, February 17th and Sunday, February 19th at 2:00PM.

The Deacon Arthur Miller of St. Mary’s Church in Simsbury and author of “The Journey to Chatham” will speak after the Sunday screening. Deacon Miller was 10 years old in 1955 when his schoolmate Emmett Till, age 14, was murdered in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman — an incident that energized the nascent Civil Rights Movement.

"The Journey to Chatham" details the historic events seen through the eyes of Emmett’s friends. Tickets are an additional $25 and available separate from the movie ticket. Patrons can attend the talk only if they so choose. All attendees to the talk will receive a copy of Deacon Miller’s book.

Saturday, February 18 features His Truth is Marching On which explores how music evolved in America, through the musicianship of more than a dozen Connecticut musicians. The historical backstory is woven through stanzas of “John Brown’s Body,” the song that became “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” The film will be accompanied by African Drumming by Angaaza Mwando, a Harriet Tubman reenactment by Effie Mwando, and remarks by Mark McEchern of the Torrington Historical Society. The program begins at 7:00PM, runs for approximately two hours, and tickets are $15.

NYICFF Celebrating Black Stories highlights short films for ages nine and up that share the joy, determination, resilience, and complexity of being young and Black. The shorts explore a range of genres and styles in a program that spans the globe. This programming will take place on Wednesday, February 22nd and will be free for school groups during the day, and open to the general public that evening at 7:00PM. The run time is 76 minutes in length. Educators who would like to bring a student group can contact the cinema using the information below.

Ticket pricing for Till and the public screening of Celebrating Black Stories is $12.50 for adults, $10.50 for college and high school students, seniors 65 and over, and active military and $8.50 for children 13 and under. Tickets are available through the website or in person at the box office.

Executive Director Robert Kwalick states, “We are excited to expand our programming, to welcome new audiences, and to partner with Culture 4 a Cause, the New York International Film Festival, and Deacon Miller. We are very grateful to Northwest Community Bank for being a generous underwriter.”

