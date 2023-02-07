Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,686 in the last 365 days.

Marion Surgical Receives U.S. Patent for Surgical Simulation Devices

Company's haptic feedback assembly and method for advanced surgical training covered by Patent No. 11,574,561

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marion Surgical, a leader in surgical simulation devices, is proud to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,574,561 on February 7, 2023. The patent covers the Marion system, the surgical tool with haptic feedback assembly, and the company's method for providing advanced surgical training.

"This is a major milestone for Marion Surgical," said Ben Sainsbury, CEO of Marion Surgical. "We would like to thank Tony Orsi and the team at Bereskin & Parr for their excellent work in securing this patent."

Marion Surgical is committed to revolutionizing surgical training with its proprietary haptic technology. The company's virtual reality platform serves as a "flight simulator" for surgical rehearsals, allowing surgeons to learn, collaborate, practice and share procedures in a realistic, safe and cloud-hosted environment. The use of real patient data and advanced haptic technology ensures the training experience is dynamic, innovative and customizable to multiple procedures and patient specifics.

Surgeons have expressed frustration with traditional surgical training practices, leading Marion Surgical to work with medical professionals from around the world to create a next-generation suite of surgical simulators. The issuance of the patent serves as validation of the company's commitment to providing data-driven and patient-focused solutions to the medical community.

The term of the patent is 20 years from the earliest filing date, and it represents a significant step forward for Marion Surgical and the field of surgical training. The company is excited to continue its mission of building the metaverse for surgical procedures and providing cutting-edge solutions to the medical community.

To see the patent, go to https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11574561. To learn more about Marion Surgical, visit marionsurgical.com.

###

Media Relations
Marion Surgical
info@marionsurgical.com

You just read:

Marion Surgical Receives U.S. Patent for Surgical Simulation Devices

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.