Marion Surgical Receives U.S. Patent for Surgical Simulation Devices
Company's haptic feedback assembly and method for advanced surgical training covered by Patent No. 11,574,561TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marion Surgical, a leader in surgical simulation devices, is proud to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,574,561 on February 7, 2023. The patent covers the Marion system, the surgical tool with haptic feedback assembly, and the company's method for providing advanced surgical training.
"This is a major milestone for Marion Surgical," said Ben Sainsbury, CEO of Marion Surgical. "We would like to thank Tony Orsi and the team at Bereskin & Parr for their excellent work in securing this patent."
Marion Surgical is committed to revolutionizing surgical training with its proprietary haptic technology. The company's virtual reality platform serves as a "flight simulator" for surgical rehearsals, allowing surgeons to learn, collaborate, practice and share procedures in a realistic, safe and cloud-hosted environment. The use of real patient data and advanced haptic technology ensures the training experience is dynamic, innovative and customizable to multiple procedures and patient specifics.
Surgeons have expressed frustration with traditional surgical training practices, leading Marion Surgical to work with medical professionals from around the world to create a next-generation suite of surgical simulators. The issuance of the patent serves as validation of the company's commitment to providing data-driven and patient-focused solutions to the medical community.
The term of the patent is 20 years from the earliest filing date, and it represents a significant step forward for Marion Surgical and the field of surgical training. The company is excited to continue its mission of building the metaverse for surgical procedures and providing cutting-edge solutions to the medical community.
To see the patent, go to https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/11574561. To learn more about Marion Surgical, visit marionsurgical.com.
###
Media Relations
Marion Surgical
info@marionsurgical.com