Pennsylvania Third-Grade Students Invited to Enter Dental Health Contest
HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) invites third-graders across Pennsylvania to show their creativity this February in celebration of National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM).
NCDHM helps to educate children about the importance and benefits of maintaining good oral health and developing healthy habits that will carry into adulthood. This year’s theme is “Brush, Floss, Smile.” The American Dental Association (ADA) emphasizes that the attitudes and habits established at an early age are critical in maintaining good oral health throughout life.
Third graders who participate in PDA’s poster contest will have a chance at winning several different prizes. Three statewide winners will be selected. The first-place winner will be awarded $500. In addition, the first-place winner’s school and teacher will each receive a $250 prize. The second-place winner will receive $250, while the third-place winner will receive $100.
By the time a child sees the dentist for the first time, it is likely that 1 in 5 will have some form of tooth decay. The good news is that tooth decay in children can often be prevented when parents are proactive.
“February is National Children's Dental Health Month and I am always encouraged with the participation of not only the students, but the dental community,” said Dr. Samer Mansour, PDA’s statewide NCDHM chair and a member dentist practicing in Erie. “As dentists, it is vital for us to get out to teach these young minds the importance of oral health. This month gives us the spotlight and opportunity to reach out, make learning fun, and interact with children at a time that can shape their future oral health."
PDA encourages parents to help their children develop good habits at an early age, including:
● Brush teeth twice a day, for at least two minutes each time.
● Floss between teeth at least once a day.
● Establish healthy eating habits for your child.
● Visit the dentist every six months for a checkup and professional cleaning.
● If your child is involved in any contact sport or recreational activity, they should always wear a mouthguard.
● Find out if your water supply contains fluoride. According to the ADA (https://www.ada.org/resources/community-initiatives/fluoride-in-water/fluoridation-faqs), 75 years of our best scientific evidence indicates that community water fluoridation is safe and effective. Drinking water with fluoride (also known as “nature’s cavity fighter”) has been shown to reduce cavities by 25%.
PDA offers classroom resources, including a lesson plan featuring information on dental health, classroom activities and fun worksheets for the students. These lesson plan kits are distributed electronically. Please contact Zsofia Kandrot at zlk@padental.org to receive these materials along with the contest rules. Complimentary NCDHM posters are also available by request.
All entries for the poster contest must be submitted by Friday, March 3. Please mail the entry to: Pennsylvania Dental Association, Attn: NCDHM Poster Contest, 3501 N. Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110. PDA will announce the top three winners in early April.
About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,100 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org
Zsofia Kandrot
Zsofia Kandrot
Pennsylvania Dental Association
+1 7172345941 ext. 133
zlk@padental.org
