Collegewise and Xello: Redefining Student Success
Collegewise and Xello partnership.UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collegewise is thrilled to announce its recent partnership with Xello, an online career development program that puts student skill-building at the forefront, preparing them for college and future careers.
For 23 years, Collegewise has made an active effort to improve students’ lives through the transformative power of higher education. As we take the next step in redefining student success, Collegewise and Xello are proud to support the next generation of college graduates, innovators, and world leaders through Xello’s online enrichment programs and Collegewise’s full college application support.
In 2022, over 50% of Collegewise students applied to college with a grade point average (GPA) of less than 4.0. Of those students, 99% gained acceptance to at least one of their college choices. Our consistent effort to support students throughout the process introduces allows students to go above a system often regarded as selective and impenetrable.
In 2023, Collegewise and Xello will continue to empower students and pave the way for their future greatness.
“We could not be happier about this partnership with Xello. Our mission at Collegewise is to be the most trusted source for college admissions and to help as many families as possible. With Xello’s reach and their relationship with high schools, this is an amazing opportunity for Collegewise to support countless families and schools,” said Joe Korfmacher, Director of Partnerships at Collegewise.
About Xello
”We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Collegewise,” said Matt McQuillen, CEO and Co-Founder of Xello. “We initially partnered to complement our unique services and empower students to enjoy a successful college application experience, and today our shared mission remains the same: putting students at the center of their journey, and providing them with the tools they need to navigate the complex process of post-secondary education.”
Xello’s online education software allows students of all backgrounds and abilities to build real-world skills and explore college and career options to help them make informed decisions about their future aspirations.
Xello’s elementary school program helps your family’s youngest learners develop foundational skills while the middle and high school program’s college and career focus allows students to develop the knowledge and expertise for future success.
Xello’s easy-to-track progress reporting, course planners, and ready-made curriculums also allow educators to make learning comfortable, easy, and accessible to all students. Xello’s Educator Tools empower educators to stay connected to their students and guide them toward post-secondary success.
About Collegewise:
With more than twenty years of experience, Collegewise counselors and tutors are at the forefront of the ever-evolving admissions landscape. Our work has always centered on you: the family. And just like we’ve always done, we look for ways for your student to be their best self - whether in the classroom, the applications, or in the right-fit college environment. Our range of counseling, test prep, academic tutoring, and essay management, all with the support of our proprietary platform, lead to 4x higher than average admissions rates.
