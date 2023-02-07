Overland Exchange Launches the First Online Auction Marketplace Solely for Off-Road Vehicles
Streamlines buying/selling process, secure, user-friendly. Revolutionizing the fragmented off-road market. Join the community at theoverlandexchange.comFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Off-Road Vehicle Buyers and Sellers Rejoice: Overland Exchange Auctions Debuts First Online Auction Marketplace Solely for Off-Road Vehicles
Founded by life-long overlanders Mitch Davis and Luke Motta, Overland Exchange was created to address the problems they experienced while trying to sell a '97 Defender 90 NAS. Frustrated with being undersold by dealerships, bombarded by spam, and unable to connect with the right type of buyer, they set out to create a solution that would make the buying and selling process for off-road vehicles easier, faster, and more secure.
The Overland Exchange platform was launched in September and is now taking the off-road vehicle market by storm. The platform offers a streamlined bidding process, fraud prevention measures, and a community aspect that brings together off-road enthusiasts. Overland Exchange is poised to become the go-to platform for off-road vehicle transactions.
The off-road market is large and growing, but it is also fragmented and plagued by inefficiencies. Overland Exchange is addressing this problem by providing a solution that is easier, faster, and more secure than existing alternatives. The company has already seen significant traction and is committed to growing a community around off-road vehicles and the stories, tips, and experiences shared by its members.
The passionate and dedicated management team of Overland Exchange is committed to the success of the business and is poised to revolutionize the way people buy and sell off-road vehicles. With the newly upgraded platform set to go live by March, Overland Exchange will offer an even better experience customized to Overlander’s needs.
"We've designed the platform to be user-friendly, secure, and accessible to anyone, regardless of their level of experience in buying and selling off-road vehicles. Our goal is to create a community where off-road enthusiasts can connect, buy, and sell their vehicles with ease." (Mitch Davis, CEO)
Overland Exchange is the first company to provide auctions online solely for off-road vehicles!
Join Overland Exchange on their journey to become the future of off-road vehicle buying and selling: for more information, visit Overland Exchange at theoverlandexchange.com.
