Viva Box Announces Entry Into United States Market With $35,000 Modular Homes To Address Growing Housing Crisis
EINPresswire.com/ -- Viva Box, the leading modular housing solutions provider, is excited to announce its entry into the United States market. The company has been committed to creating innovative, sustainable, and affordable housing solutions to address the current housing crisis.
*Recent data shows that 42% of households in the United States are cost- burdened, spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs. Viva Box is addressing this crisis with its unique modular homes, which can be built quickly, efficiently and at an affordable cost of $35,000.
"We believe that everyone deserves a decent and affordable place to live,” said Jaime Güemes, CEO of Viva Box USA. “We are committed to providing solutions to the housing crisis, our homes are designed to be sustainable, energy-efficient, and customizable, all at an affordable price point. Our $35,000 homes can make homeownership a reality for more people and help to address the growing crisis of housing affordability in the United States."
Viva Box's homes are constructed using state-of-the-art techniques and materials that enable them to be built quickly and efficiently. The homes are also designed to be highly customizable and can be easily configured to meet the needs of a wide range of customers, from individuals and families to developers and community organizations. Additionally, Viva Box homes are sustainable-focused, built with features such as solar panels, efficient appliances, and green roofing.
The company plans to expand to at least 10 new states across the US within the next two years, starting in Texas, and intends to make houses for a wide range of economic groups providing affordable and sustainable housing for the people.
For more information about Viva Box and its modular housing solutions, please visit the company's website at https://vivaboxhomes.com/ or contact press@vivabox.com to schedule an interview with a representative.
About Viva Box: Viva Box is a leading modular housing solutions provider with more than 5 years of experience and a 2 acres Hi-Tech factory, committed to creating innovative, sustainable, and affordable housing solutions for the people. The company is focused on addressing the current housing crisis and providing a better quality of life for homeowners.
CEO: Jaime Güemes
