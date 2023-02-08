Gale Force Digital Technologies Introduces Media Insights
GaleForceMedia Radio and TV Spot Tracking SoftwareWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GaleForce Digital Technologies introduced its newest technology for unique spot attribution in conjunction with media planning and buying. The software allows businesses to track which media spot times drive traffic to websites effectively.
The Media Insights Benefit
While radio and TV are effective tools for increasing brand awareness, it can be difficult for advertisers to track which spots are successful in driving traffic to websites. With Media Insights, a GaleForceMedia feature, businesses can sync their radio and TV spot times with Google Analytics. This allows advertisers to evaluate which spots are most successful in driving user engagement and traffic to the website. This is a level of insight that advertisers in North America have yet to see and could potentially transform how traditional media is planned and placed.
GaleForceMedia users can import invoices into the platform and compare the radio and TV ads and budgets with website traffic and engagement. This unique spot attribution module provides clarity and valuable insight regarding which spots generate the most site visits and areas where budget allocation can be optimized.
About GaleForce Digital Technologies
Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, GaleForce Digital Technologies has been providing advanced media planning software, digital marketing tools, and other solutions since 2014. The products offered are GaleForceMedia, a media planning and buying tool; LocalForce, a local search management solution; ClickForce, a paid search advertising platform; SocialForce, a multi-platform management software for managing social profiles and scheduling posts; AdForce, a programmatic digital media buying solution; and ReForce, a proprietary review generation and reputation management platform. GaleForce is continually crafting and refining products to best serve its ever-growing client base.
