Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,571 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Announces Midwinter Waterfowl Survey 2023 Results

Annual Survey of Wintering Waterfowl Finds Increase in Diving Ducks

Photo of ducks in water

Canvasbacks in the Choptank River, photo by Kenny Page, submitted to the 2022 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

In early January, aerial survey teams of pilots and biologists from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) made visual estimates of the ducks, geese, and swans along most of the state’s Chesapeake Bay, Potomac River, and Atlantic coast shorelines. This year, the teams counted about 632,200 waterfowl, which was higher than the 563,800 birds observed in 2022 but lower than the most recent five-year average of 682,520 birds.

“The distribution and abundance of wintering waterfowl is influenced not only by the annual changes in population size, but also the weather conditions during migration and throughout the winter,” said Wildlife and Heritage Director Paul Peditto. “The surveys our staff conduct provide a snapshot of where waterfowl are located in the state and are combined with data from other states in the flyway to track the status of several important waterfowl species.”

Overall, dabbling ducks were similar (93,600) to 2022 (97,600). While the number of pintails counted in the survey dropped slightly (3,300 in 2023 and 4,600 in 2022), mallards (56,800) and black ducks (21,800) remained similar to their respective 5-year averages (53,920, and 24,580). Despite the generally mild winter, a mid-December cold snap across the country likely led to more diving ducks (190,300) being observed on the Chesapeake and tributaries than in the 2022 survey (79,400).  

Biologists counted 320,800 Canada geese in the 2023 survey which was similar to the 361,100 counted in 2022. The 2023 count was likely negatively affected by the warm early January weather, which allowed many wintering geese to roost and feed further inland away from survey routes. Positive reports from many goose hunters appear to confirm this theory.

The Midwinter Waterfowl Survey has been conducted annually since the early 1960s – except 2021 – and covers most of the tidal shorelines and near-shore waterfowl habitat in Maryland.  The 2021 Mid-Winter Survey was not flown due to human health concerns related to COVID-19.

Midwinter Waterfowl Survey Results 2018-2023*

(figures rounded to the nearest hundred)

Species

2018

2019

2020

2022

2023

Mallard

64,300

39,000

56,000

53,500

56,800

Black Duck

38,300

17,200

21,000

24,600

21,800

Gadwall

3,100

4,800

10,800

6,800

3,400

Widgeon

700

1,200

1,100

300

1,900

Green-winged Teal

500

1,500

2,000

6,900

6,200

Shoveler

0

100

300

900

200

Pintail

1,100

600

1,800

4,600

3,300

Total Dabblers

108,000

64,400

93,000

97,600

93,600

Redhead

27,500

20,600

10,600

7,000

12,800

Canvasback

60,000

46,000

46,900

7,700

57,800

Scaup

45,300

72,100

59,000

29,500

74,000

Ring-necked Duck

300

1,100

3,000

2,100

6,200

Goldeneye

100

100

300

100

400

Bufflehead

29,500

13,200

11,400

10,600

16,800

Ruddy Duck

24,500

28,900

18,500

22,400

22,300

Total Divers

187,200

182,000

149,700

79,400

190,300

Scoters

4,500

27,800

5,700

1,300

3,400

Long-tailed Duck

0

300

200

100

100

Mergansers

2,300

2,000

2,300

1,400

1,700

Total Ducks

302,000

276,500

250,900

179,800

289,100

Brant

400

900

900

200

400

Snow Goose

63,500

34,700

40,900

13,600

12,500

Canada Goose

641,000

250,200

327,200

361,100

320,800

Tundra Swan

16,400

4,000

7,100

7,400

7,300

Total Waterfowl

1,023,300

566,300

627,000

563,800

632,200

*Survey not conducted in 2021

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Maryland DNR Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.

 

You just read:

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Announces Midwinter Waterfowl Survey 2023 Results

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.