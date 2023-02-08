Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,731 in the last 365 days.

New Year, New Investments: Leading Cannabis Company to Host Open House and Announce Major Updates

CBD PROS USA

CBD PROS USA

CBD PROS THE MIND IS THE BODY THE BODY IS THE MIND

CBD PROS

CBD PROS USA OPEN HOUSE INVEST IN CANNABIS CBD

CBD PROS USA OPEN HOUSE

Announcing Major Updates and Open House Event for the Leading CBD Company CBD Pros USA: Ring in the New Year with New Investments

ADDISON, TEXAS, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD PROS USA, a leading player in the CBD and cannabis industry, is excited to invite the public to its Q1 2023 Open House, where it will showcase its new investments and innovations in the field. The event will take place on February 23, 2023 in Addison, Texas.

"We're thrilled to kick off the new year by sharing our latest advancements in the CBD and cannabis industry," said John Fisher, CEO. "Our commitment to research and development has led to exciting new opportunities for growth and expansion, and we can't wait to share them with the community."

Attendees will have the chance to tour the facility, meet the team, and learn about the company's latest initiatives in the cannabis sector. The company will also make several major announcements about new investments, partnerships, and product launches.

"This is an exciting time for CBD Pros USA and for the industry as a whole," said Cody Fisher, COO. "We're proud to be at the forefront of this rapidly growing market, and we're committed to delivering the highest-quality products and services to our customers."

For more information and to RSVP, please contact Andrew Brandt at 972-975-5898 or visit www.cbdprosusafranchise.com.

About CBD PROS USA and Dreamz Cannabis Investments serve the curious cannabis investor. Our team has decades of experience in the legal cannabis industry, franchising, and operations. We launched our national brands, CBD Pros USA in 2018 with 26 locations, and Dreamz Dispensary with 10 locations year-ending 2022. The company is dedicated to advancing the CBD and cannabis industry through innovative research and development, and to providing its customers with the best products and services in the market.



Media & Business Development Contact:

Andrea Sallis Daniels
CBD Pros USA and Dreamz Cannabis
+1 214-730-2359
andrea@cbdprosusa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

New Year, New Investments: Leading Cannabis Company to Host Open House and Announce Major Updates

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.