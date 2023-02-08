New Year, New Investments: Leading Cannabis Company to Host Open House and Announce Major Updates
Announcing Major Updates and Open House Event for the Leading CBD Company CBD Pros USA: Ring in the New Year with New InvestmentsADDISON, TEXAS, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD PROS USA, a leading player in the CBD and cannabis industry, is excited to invite the public to its Q1 2023 Open House, where it will showcase its new investments and innovations in the field. The event will take place on February 23, 2023 in Addison, Texas.
"We're thrilled to kick off the new year by sharing our latest advancements in the CBD and cannabis industry," said John Fisher, CEO. "Our commitment to research and development has led to exciting new opportunities for growth and expansion, and we can't wait to share them with the community."
Attendees will have the chance to tour the facility, meet the team, and learn about the company's latest initiatives in the cannabis sector. The company will also make several major announcements about new investments, partnerships, and product launches.
"This is an exciting time for CBD Pros USA and for the industry as a whole," said Cody Fisher, COO. "We're proud to be at the forefront of this rapidly growing market, and we're committed to delivering the highest-quality products and services to our customers."
For more information and to RSVP, please contact Andrew Brandt at 972-975-5898 or visit www.cbdprosusafranchise.com.
About CBD PROS USA and Dreamz Cannabis Investments serve the curious cannabis investor. Our team has decades of experience in the legal cannabis industry, franchising, and operations. We launched our national brands, CBD Pros USA in 2018 with 26 locations, and Dreamz Dispensary with 10 locations year-ending 2022. The company is dedicated to advancing the CBD and cannabis industry through innovative research and development, and to providing its customers with the best products and services in the market.
Media & Business Development Contact:
Andrea Sallis Daniels
CBD Pros USA and Dreamz Cannabis
+1 214-730-2359
andrea@cbdprosusa.com
