SKYNAV and Simpleview announce partnership for 3D digital twin technology

SKYNAV immersive technology partners with Simpleview

Simpleview’s CMS integration with SKYNAV Web3 software provides an unbeatable virtual experience for travelers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, is excited to announce its new partnership with SKYNAV — an immersive, Web3 marketing and software platform for the travel and leisure industry.

SKYNAV offers self-guided virtual experiences, proven to boost engagement, time-on-site, and conversion metrics. Integrating seamlessly with Simpleview’s content management system (CMS), SKYNAV’s Web3 software helps destination marketing organizations (DMOs) impress visitors and meeting planners by virtually showcasing area attractions, sports venues downtowns, convention centers, and more. By including unlimited digital assets such as videos, CTA’s, images, and 3D embeds, SKYNAV is the leading digital twin software for the travel industry.

“Since post-pandemic, many travelers have a renewed focus on searching for and selecting enjoyable travel destinations,” said Crystal Glass, CEO of SKYNAV. “Together, Simpleview and SKYNAV bring together the most compelling Web3 infrastructure that will stir customers' desires and motivate them to feel the need to be there!

“Just like Simpleview CMS was designed specifically for the travel industry, SKYNAV was created with the goal of captivating and converting visitors and planners,” said Greg Evans, chief revenue officer at Simpleview. “Our partnership and software integration will give destinations conversion through immersion.”

About SKYNAV

SKYNAV is an immersive, mixed-reality marketing platform & software for the travel & leisure industry. They integrate Web3 elements to create a truly mesmerizing self-guided virtual experience that excites visitors & planners with that ‘first time’ thrill of discovering new places. Rich, vivid HD aerial & ground panoramic imagery results in interactive experiences that create instant affinity leading to greater leads and bookings.



About Simpleview

Simpleview is a leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.