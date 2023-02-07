Social Summer '23 for WEB3 Social Summer WEB3 Timeline of Achievements

Graviton aims to create the "Collab Economy" with Web3 & social media, where Xeenon's platform integrates protocols for fan-creator engagement.

2023 marks the advent of "Social Summer", the convergence of social media and WEB3 is set to revolutionize the digital sphere, mirroring the impact that "DeFi Summer" had on decentralized finance.” — Troy Murray (CEO Graviton)

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2023 ushers in the dawn of the "Social Summer," the intersection of social media and cutting-edge Web3 technologies is poised to fundamentally transform the digital landscape. The decentralized nature of blockchain-based systems serves as a catalyst for a new era of the internet, placing the power and control firmly in the hands of the users, and enabling a more equitable distribution of wealth and influence. At Graviton, we refer to this paradigm shift as the "Collab Economy," where fans and creators can collaborate and participate in a shared financial ecosystem that prioritizes empowerment and collaboration over profits. Brace yourself for a new era of digitally enabled user-centricity creativity.

DeFi Summer 2020 History

In the year 2020, the landscape of decentralized finance, or DeFi, underwent a significant transformation, culminating in the much-heralded "DeFi Summer", where we saw food protocol after food protocol launch. This explosive growth was not an unpredictable phenomenon, but rather the result of persistent development and preparation by key players in the space, such as Uniswap, Synthetix, Compound, AAVE, and MakerDAO, who had been meticulously constructing the foundation for this expansion during the preceding bear market. The resulting DeFi ecosystem is now thriving, with the emergence of innovative "money legos" like Barnbridge, built on the shoulders of these established protocols, and a richly diverse and robust DeFi landscape.

Emerging Social Infrastructure

Just as DeFi Summer was fueled by the technologies that were developed during the bear market, Social Summer is also being shaped by the same pattern of preparation and growth. The rise of NFTs gave creators a new avenue to monetize their work and connect with fans. NFT marketplaces, like those built using protocols like Universe or Reservoir, can be seamlessly integrated into platforms, transforming from standalone entities to mere features. Defi was able to be implemented on the Ethereum Mainnet due to its low computational demands, but for Social to succeed, a high level of computational power is required. With the advent of Layer 2s (L2s), it is now possible to build the necessary infrastructure and protocols for Social, paving the way for its growth and development. The Social landscape is expanding with the emergence of building blocks like Livepeer and LENS protocol, as well as decentralized storage solutions such as IPFS, Arweave, and NFT Torrent.

Graviton

Graviton was founded with the vision of harnessing the power of high-performance L2s and cutting-edge Social protocols to bring about the Collab Economy. This new economy prioritizes the user over profits, enabling seamless collaboration between fans and creators within a single, unified ecosystem.

Xeenon's Role

Xeenon, the flagship platform of Graviton, embodies the company's pioneering vision of realizing the Collab Economy. It utilizes a diverse range of protocols, such as Livepeer for video transcoding as well as running it's own orchestrator, to deliver a comprehensive and seamless experience. The engineering team is also diligently working towards integrating the LENS protocol into the platform through the innovative application of a chain-agnostic signature method, despite the differences in underlying blockchain infrastructure between LENS on Polygon and Xeenon on Arbitrum. To further enhance the value proposition of Xeenon, the platform is poised to embrace NFT Torrent, a decentralized storage solution, to securely host video content that can be traded on the Universe NFT Marketplace, creating new opportunities for collaboration and exchange between creators and fans.

By integrating a diverse range of protocols, both social and non-social, into a unified platform, we have the unique opportunity to shape a revolutionary business model that seamlessly blends the interests of both fans and creators. This innovative approach to fan-creator engagement represents a beacon of what the coming Social Summer has in store. With a strong focus on user empowerment and collaboration, our platform sets the stage for a new era of digital content creation and consumption, where the traditional boundaries of creator and consumer are blurred into a single, synergistic ecosystem. By utilizing the best of what decentralized technologies have to offer, we are poised to be at the forefront of the Social Summer movement, and to shape its trajectory for years to come.

WEB3 Gaming

It is imperative to acknowledge the crucial role that gaming will occupy in the impending Social Summer. The social aspect of gaming is a fundamental characteristic, facilitating connections amongst players within virtual environments. Xeenon's native WEB3 foundation affords us a unique advantage in integrating into WEB3-based games, surpassing the capabilities of other platforms. In essence, we are exploring methods through which viewers can participate in the streaming experience by utilizing WEB3 transactions directly through Xeenon's user-friendly interface. Something we call watch-to-play.