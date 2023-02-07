DMV Inspection Stickers Get a New Look

Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Tuesday, February 7, 2023

 

DMV INSPECTION STICKERS GET NEW LOOK

New Stickers Increase Security by Displaying Vehicle-Specific Information

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is transitioning to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates, which will provide enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker. Some customers are already receiving the new stickers, and the transition is expected to be complete by the end of 2023. 

The new print-on-demand inspection stickers, which will be printed at inspection stations and will include vehicle-specific information, will have a different appearance than the inspection stickers that have been previously issued. The sticker color will continue to change based on the expiration year. These are examples of the new stickers:

 sample inspection sticker safetysample inspection sticker HD safety/diesel emissions

  While the previous stickers are being phased out, customers may continue to see valid inspection stickers in the previous sticker design until the end of 2024.

“This new process will enable inspection stations to print stickers right on their premises, rather than having to wait for a supply of stickers to arrive from DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “This change is part of our efforts to transform the DMV’s customer service. The stickers will also enhance security by having information about the vehicle printed directly on them.”

DMV is working with partners in law enforcement and local government to inform them about the new stickers so that they recognize them as legal and valid. Law enforcement will be able to confirm the validity of the certificate being displayed based on the information displayed on the sticker.

For more information about DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov, or follow the DMV conversation online at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.  

###

