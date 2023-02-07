Nebraska Department of Economic Development Awards $800,000 of Airport Business Park Planning Grants

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $800,000 in Planning Grants through its Airport Business Park (ABP) Program. The Omaha Development Foundation and the Omaha Economic Development Corporation each received a $400,000 grant.

The ABP Program was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2022 through LB1024 to respond to the negative economic impacts of the coronavirus public health emergency. ABP Program grants draw on State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

ABP Program Planning Grants fund the creation of a Master Plan for the development and creation of a business park in or adjacent to Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs) located within the boundaries of a city of the metropolitan class and within two miles of a major airport.

The successful applications were highly competitive and demonstrated the ability to strengthen the economy in North Omaha. The total amount of ABP Planning Grant funding was originally set at a maximum of $400,000. To fully assure the development of impactful plans, DED elected to increase the total amount available to $800,000.

For more information on the Airport Business Park Planning Grants, visit the program webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/airport-business-park/. For information on other Economic Recovery Act programs, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/.

Airport Business Park Planning Grant Recipients :