Southern Gulf Islands Tourism invites visitors to crush the Art of Doing Nothing

Lean into the art of doing nothing and embark on a journey of non-active wellness in the Southern Gulf Islands, British Columbia. Southern Gulf Islands region of British Columbia offers plenty of rewarding downtime to return to real life recharged, refocused and renewed. Explore British Columbia’s Southern Gulf Islands and feel your productivity soar, new ideas and solutions emerge and sparks of inspiration move you in the freedom of doing nothing.

Relax & unwind in a place where doing “Nothing is the New Something”

This initiative invites visitors to sync with the islands’ values; respecting nature, celebrating creative expression, slowing down and giving back to the community.” — Jamie Sterling

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new regenerative tourism initiative is launching that encourages visitors to the Southern Gulf Islands in British Columbia to come and Do Nothing. The Nothing is the New Something campaign is a call to embrace the art of doing nothing, by championing the wellness trend that being unproductive is good for you. Visitors are provided with out of office templates, social status updates and enticed to blissfully disconnect from the digital world with bragging rights attached. Southern Gulf Islands Tourism, the body responsible for tourism on Galiano, Mayne, Pender, Salt Spring and Saturna Islands, is calling on travellers seeking a different taste of British Columbia, one that leans into the antithesis of busy culture.Nothing is the New Something invites travelers to take time away, curl up during the Cozy Season . You can let your mind wander, enable your brain to rest, clear your non-agenda from your non-workweek and instead of scheduling the next Zoom call, learn the subtle art of NOT showing up. Visitors are welcomed to become as ineffective as possible and embrace life-changing habits with a list of pro-tips to get you started. What better place to do so than the Southern Gulf Islands, where the smells of cedar and the cool salty air greet you, and where you can embrace the tranquil nature of your stay and surrender to your inner-local.Marketing Coordinator Jamie Sterling says the effort is part of a broader tourism incentive for the local region. “Our new Nothing is the New Something initiative is part of our commitment to build a restorative, regenerative tourism model and encourage sustainable choices for visitors for years to come.” Sterling explains, “Folks coming to the Southern Gulf Islands are finding special places where they can re-charge, re-connect and re-generate.” She adds, “This initiative invites visitors to sync with the islands’ values; respecting nature, celebrating creative expression, slowing down and giving back to the community.”By leveraging a series of short videos and other social media platforms, the campaign offers visitors guidance on how best to lean into doing nothing to unmaster their lives and embark on a journey of non-active wellness. The campaign at its heart reinforces the unconventional nature, creativity and individuality of each of the five Southern Gulf Islands, with a mantra that builds time in to rest, relax, repeat.With its unique eco-system, the Southern Gulf Islands features gorgeous landscapes and the compelling beauty of coastal island beaches, old growth forests, and massive evergreen trees for forest bathing, and showcases the rich, natural textures of island life. The region offers plenty of rewarding downtime to return to real life recharged, refocused and renewed. Feel your productivity soar, new ideas and solutions emerge and sparks of inspiration move you in the freedom of doing nothing. For everything you need to know please visit our campaign landing page.

