World of Dog Training Now Offering Financing to Trainees of Its ‘Train the Trainer’ Program

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The specially trained and certified World of Dog Training (WODT) dog trainers around the country have the best of both worlds. They are doing something they love, training dogs, and they make a great living, running their own successful businesses.

Now, it’s more exciting than ever. The dynamic and popular World of Dog Training is offering finance to trainees of its ‘Train the Trainer’ program. “Our unique and rewarding training program covers all of our successful and effective training methods, with hands-on coaching,” says the enthusiastic Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews (https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/), founder, and CEO of World of Dog Training.

Matthews, also a combat veteran, an alumnus of the Wounded Warrior Project, and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues, points out that the Train the Trainer Program covers business, branding, marketing, sales, customers, growth, and systems.

He also emphasizes exciting news. The WODT Train the Trainer Program graduates skilled and qualified professional dog trainers who can earn more than $100,000 a year.

And now, WODT can arrange affordable financing for program participants. “Even for people who think the dream is unattainable,” Matthews says, “we can help make it a reality.”

The exclusive WODT financing for trainees works with the most advanced financing platform, providing loans specifically for coaching, consulting, and training in one place. The trainees can quickly and easily secure the funds needed to complete the WODT Train The Trainer Program and get certified.

“Getting the financing is an easy and efficient 4-step process,” he explains. “We provide the fastest way to compare personalized offers from multiple providers. And once approved, funds are deposited into the person’s checking account, usually within 2 business days.”

The financing of WODT trainees makes it easier than ever to be a certified dog trainer, as well as turn the be-your-own-boss of a successful business dream into a reality.

About World of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, and confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

