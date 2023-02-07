SATELLITE IMAGERY: Affected Areas from Earthquake in Turkey

European Space Imaging has collected fresh Very High Resolution satellite imagery today over several areas in Turkey that have been affected by the recent earthquakes. The areas were acquired with GeoEye-1 and include Islahiye, Nurdağı and Bahçe. The imagery highlights damaged residential areas, relief tents set up on football fields and the congested D400 highway that has had traffic diverted to it as the TAG Highway is closed due to damage from the earthquake. In the link below, you will find imagery related to this, with some comparisons to how the areas looked prior to the earthquake. European Space Imaging will continue to monitor multiple areas across Turkey that have been affected and release the imagery as soon as possible.

All images contained can be used freely but must be attributed.

Copyright: Satellite Imagery © Maxar Technologies Provided by European Space Imaging

