With Public Input, SAFE Grants $5,000 to Help Curb Homelessness

SAFE Credit Union awarded Sacramento Cottage Housing Inc. a $5,000 grant to fund new educational courses for its formerly homeless clients to learn important life and financial skills.

FOLSOM, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAFE Credit Union awarded Sacramento Cottage Housing Inc. a $5,000 grant to fund new educational courses for its clients to learn important life and financial skills.

The grant was awarded through the credit union's Community Sustainability Grant Program, which provides funds to Sacramento region nonprofits with programs that support education, healthcare, and veterans. To engage the community and our members in our corporate giving initiatives, SAFE invited the community in December to determine the two grant recipients offering education programs that address inequities. Voters chose Sacramento Cottage Housing Inc. to receive one of the $5,000 grants.

"The grant that SAFE is giving is such a gift and blessing for Cottage Housing," says Sacramento Cottage Housing Inc. Program Director Cynthia Hunt. "It is another tool that we can use to engage our residents on an everyday basis to address the causal factors that led to their homelessness so we can watch them bloom like the flowers in our garden."

Based in Sacramento, Cottage Housing works to lift unhoused people into independence and self-sufficiency. They provide shelter, security and programs to families and individuals to help them focus on personal and professional development to gain confidence.

Part of their program includes Life Skill Development classes that provide applicable lessons on parenting, healthy eating, budgeting, and employment skills. SAFE's grant will go to create a new course on independent living skills and a second course of the residents' choosing.

The courses are designed to provide knowledge and skills needed for the residents to move forward on a more solid financial footing.

The grant to Cottage Housing was one of eight totaling $95,000 awarded to nonprofits from SAFE in 2022.

"Cottage Housing is providing essential work to address the causal roots of homelessness in our community through programs that truly work," says SAFE Credit Union Community Impact Manager Amanda Merz. "SAFE is honored to help fund new courses that will directly help residents gain the confidence and knowledge they need to lead lives full of promise and hope."

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union has made members an integral part of its vision since 1940. Putting members first has seen SAFE grow into a leading financial institution in Northern California with $4.5 billion in assets and about 247,000 members. Insured by NCUA. http://www.safecu.org

Media Contact

Carole Ferguson, SAFE Credit Union, 916-836-6318, carole.ferguson@safecu.org

SOURCE SAFE Credit Union