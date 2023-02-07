ISDA is building an interactive avatar which is hoped will become an ambassador from the machine world to the human world.

ISDA is a non-profit that creates and distributes free educational materials. We want everybody to learn the basics of AI.” — David Gammond

MANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Immy is an interactive avatar which may become an ambassador from the machine world to the human world. The first version of Immy will start presenting ISDA educational materials. Later versions of Immy will be interactive.Users will be able to ask Immy questions they have about AI such as what it is and how it works. The concept is that Immy will present these questions to some of the most powerful AI systems on the planet for their input, before speaking their answers back to the user. ISDA is building a powerful educational tool which will compliment the videos and papers that can be accessed from their website.We are entering a world which will be dominated by AI. The launch of ChatGPT and the investment that Microsoft has made in its creator, OpenAI prompted headlines in the mainstream media. In what some regard as a fight back, Google has invested $300 million in Anthropic AI which is developing Claude, a similar system to ChatGPT. It is possible that AI technology will soon appear in both Google and Microsoft products as both tech giants try to lead the AI race. ISDA wants everybody to have a basic understanding of what AI is, what it can do, and the affects it will have on themselves and their loved ones. Project Immy is a great way to help achieve this.ISDA hopes that Immy will become a link between humans and machines, and through that link build an AI ready society.About ISDA:Intelligent Systems Development Alliance (ISDA) was set up as a non-profit by founder & CEO David Gammond, to create and distribute free educational materials relating to AI. The company mission is to enable anybody to learn the basics about the technology. ISDA is funded by donations, sponsorship and commercial services.

