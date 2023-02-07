AIR-CLENZ + PLASMAGEAR PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP CANADIAN TRAIN & BUS PASSENGERS BREATHE SAFER
Market-disrupting technology dramatically decreases the risk of potential airborne cross-infection on trains and buses
We are most pleased that PlasmaGear selected Air-Clenz units for its commercial entry into cleaning air in buses and trains in Canada, and we look forward to a close working relationship with them.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air-Clenz SystemsTM (Air- ClenzTM) and PlasmaGear announced today an exclusive partnership to significantly reduce risks of cross infection from airborne disease when traveling on buses and trains in Canada. Air-Clenz granted PlasmaGear an exclusive license to install seat back Air-Clenz units in buses and trains. PlasmaGear, a Montreal-based company, has a proprietary antiviral HEPA filter that can be cleaned and reused multiple times. The PlasmaGear-developed HEPA filter will be used within the Air- Clenz units.
Dr. Ron Blum, Founder and Chairman of Air-Clenz, stated: “We are most pleased that PlasmaGear selected our Air-Clenz units for its commercial entry into cleaning the air in buses and trains in Canada, and we look forward to a close working relationship with them.”
The Air-Clenz unit is the only maskless technology known that can stop, capture, and clean exhaled air (breath, cough, or sneeze) to a 99.97% level, free of allergens, bacteria, and viruses, within one meter of an individual’s face. In addition, multiple Air-ClenzTM units considerably increase the clean air changes per hour within an enclosed space, such as a vehicle. The Air-Clenz seat back design is extremely effective for several modes of transportation, especially buses, trains, automobiles, aircraft, and etc. PlasmaGear’s filter combined with Air-Clenz technology makes a highly effective product to reduce the spread of airborne disease.”
“National Research Council Canada, Transport Canada, and PlasmaGear closely work together to improve the air quality in buses and trains” explained Dr. Roozbeh Safavieh, CEO of PlasmaGear. “We are honored and excited to announce that we have the Air-ClenzTM unit’s license for Canada. PlasmaGear-developed HEPA filter contains thin, durable, nanofiber membranes with virucidal properties, viral and submicron particulate filtration capabilities, and hydrophobic qualities to ensure long term use.”
“I agree with Dr. Blum: the combination of our proprietary antiviral filter with the Air-Clenz seatback unit is the most effective and efficient way to reduce the spread of airborne disease.”
“We know through studies that, despite best efforts of manufacturers and operators, the air inside aircraft, trains, and other forms of transportation is a source of potential airborne disease cross- infection,” says Stu Sheldon, Air-Clenz Chief Executive Officer. “Also, studies show that Air-ClenzTM integrated with seat backs reduces risks of onboard infection by two to three times.”
About PlasmaGear
PlasmaGear, based in Montreal, was founded in 2019 with the goal of developing and commercializing advanced nanospun filters. Our innovative electrospinning process, combined with plasma-based surface engineering, results in the efficient production of high-performance air filters. Our standout product, ClearnanoTM Face Mask (https://www.plasmagear.ca/facemasks), is a fully breathable transparent surgical mask that allows for visual communication and speech reading. Additionally, we offer a disruptive antiviral HEPA filter (AirShadeTM) that captures and inactivates viral aerosols while creating lower pressure drop compared to traditional HEPA filters. We are targeting FDA clearance for ClearnanoTM in Q3 2023 and commercially launch AirShadeTM in the same quarter.
About Air-Clenz SystemsTM
Air-Clenz SystemsTM (Air-Clenz) based in Atlanta, Georgia, was launched by success-proven inventors, scientists, and collaboration partners attempting to solve major global challenges sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, with an eye to benefit the global population. The Air-Clenz patented technology focuses on the quick capture and cleaning of airborne diseases and particles from exhaled breath and general air before they disperse within an indoor space and potentially infect or harm others. The technology can be adapted to work in most indoor venues where individuals are seated, including schools, offices, houses of worship, learning institutions, theatres, and vehicles of all types, including aircraft.
The Air-Clenz business model is to license or sell its intellectual property after inventing, developing working prototypes, and protecting its IP with US and international patents.
Contacts:
Stu Sheldon, CEO, Air-Clenz Systems / +1 404-754-4004 / Stu@Air-Clenz.com
Roozbeh Safavieh PhD, CEO, PlasmaGear / +1 (438) 728-1243 / roozbeh@plasmagear.ca
Stuart Sheldon
Air-Clenz Systems, LLC
+1 404-754-4004
