David Arquette and Christina McLarty Arquette to Host Benefit for Healthy Humor at Bootsy Bellows Nightclub
Other Celebrities to Join the Effort for Magical CauseLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, February 22nd, from 6 pm-10 pm, David Arquette is serving as Co-Chair, along with his wife Christina McLarty Arquette, of the Benefit Committee for this year’s gala of the non-profit organization, Healthy Humor. The Bash at Bootsy’s will be held at David’s West Hollywood nightclub, Bootsy Bellows.
The Bash will include food, drinks, a silent auction, live entertainment, and fun surprises throughout the night. Many other celebrities are also expected to attend, including Good Girls and Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks, Titanic star Frances Fisher, Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, aka Fluffy, and award-winning actress Rosanna Arquette. DJ Benjamin Walker will be in the booth.
Healthy Humor is a non-profit arts organization that uses laughter, joy, and humor to aid in the healing of sick children and others who are suffering, relying on the magic of “healthcare clowning.” Healthcare clowns go out to hospitals and use their professional skills to alleviate the stress, sadness, and loneliness of a hospital stay. They understand how damaging the isolation of a hospital environment can be to a person's mental and emotional state and therefore help to reintroduce laughter and play to bring back the natural parts of life.
Healthy Humor serves over 600,000 kids and families at 15 partner hospitals annually across the country, including Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) and Loma Linda Children’s Hospital in Southern California. With the trauma and grief left in the wake of the pandemic, their work is now more critical than ever. This benefit is intended to bring awareness to what they do and to raise funds to ensure that their flagship initiative, The Red Nose Docs program, can continue its function to help heal those who are hurting.
David Arquette’s work with Healthy Humor has shown him how truly remarkable their efforts are. Seeing the magic of Healthy Humor’s work firsthand has encouraged him to develop his own clown persona to help spread laughter, kindness, and fun to kids worldwide. He hopes the Bash will show people how transformative the work of Healthy Humor really is.
Tickets – or the opportunity to make a donation – are available here.
You can read more about Healthy Humor here.
Jane Owen
Jane Owen Public Relations Inc
jane@janeowenpr.com