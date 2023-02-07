Submit Release
McCreadie Group Welcomes 20th Pediatric Research Institution

Vestigo, research industry leading software, continues to be adopted by pediatric hospitals making clinical trials and treatments safer for children

We can already see how much Vestigo will improve our efficiency, allowing our IDS pharmacists to focus on other aspects related to the care of our patients.”
— Christina Hellauer, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at CHKD
ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCreadie Group, the creators of Vestigo, is proud to welcome Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) as its newest client and the 20th dedicated children’s hospital to use Vestigo to manage the operations of their pediatric clinical trials. Vestigo automates Investigational Drug Service (IDS) operations at over 140 research institutions, making research pharmacy workflows safer and more efficient.

This is an exciting milestone for McCreadie Group as it demonstrates the company’s commitment to improving the safety and efficiency of pediatric clinical trials. With the help of Vestigo, research and the testing of medicines for children is safer and more efficient, resulting in appropriate, safe, and effective treatments becoming available more quickly to the public.

“Improving the quality, efficiency and safety of clinical trial research has been our focus since our founding,” said Scott McCreadie, Pharm.D., MBA, President of McCreadie Group. “We are honored that so many children’s hospitals have put their trust in us to assist them with the critical research that they do. We are pleased to bring our solution to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.”

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD), located in Norfolk, Virginia, is a non-profit children’s hospital. CHKD specialists and pharmacists conduct pediatric clinical trials in many areas, helping to bring new medications to children through rigorous testing and safety protocols. Please visit the Clinical Trials page on their website if you are interested in learning more about investigational drugs for children at CHKD.

“We’re excited to be working with the McCreadie Group to streamline our investigational drug service processes at CHKD. We can already see how much Vestigo will improve our efficiency, allowing our IDS pharmacists to focus on other aspects related to the care of our patients,” said Christina Hellauer, Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in CHKD’s Investigational Drug Program.

About Vestigo
Vestigo is the Investigational Drug Service (IDS) industry standard software solution in the US and is expanding to support international sites. It is used in major research institutions, non-traditional facilities, and smaller research sites. By automating the manual tasks associated with IDS operations and replacing paper-based documentation, Vestigo has proven to increase safety, efficiency, and compliance. Vestigo contributes to accelerated drug discovery and facilitates more efficient study monitoring by bridging data gaps and optimizing the pharma supply chain.

About McCreadie Group
McCreadie Group was founded in 2004 to provide software solutions for pharmacy applications in healthcare, research, and educational settings. McCreadie Group’s goal is to drive improvements in quality, efficiency, safety, and compliance in the pharmacy profession by delivering innovative software and consultative support. To learn more about McCreadie Group and its products, visit www.mccreadiegroup.com.

