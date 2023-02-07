Corcoran Icon Properties’ Carra Young Receives Rookie of the Year Award

Carra Young receives Rookie of the Year award

Carra Young of Corcoran Icon Properties’ Eureka office earns Rookie of the Year award from Humboldt Association of REALTORS® .

It is an honor to receive this award among so many skilled professionals.” — Carra Young

EUREKA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carra Young from Corcoran Icon Properties’ Eureka office was recently named Rookie of the Year by the Humboldt Association of REALTORS® at their annual awards and installation of officers celebration. Young launched her real estate career with great energy, enthusiasm and initiative, and her efforts were rewarded when she was presented with this year’s Rookie award.

"Real estate is an ever-changing landscape, and it's a testament to Carra’s hard work and tenacity that she was able to win Rookie of the Year in such a competitive environment,” commented Joshua Cook, Sales Manager at CIP’s Eureka office. “This award shows her dedication to providing outstanding service to her clients."

The Rookie of the Year award (as well as those for Realtor and Affiliate of the Year) are based on four essential criteria:

1. Successful – must be a successful Realtor ®, Rookie or Affiliate, a true professional who has attained a measure of respect from their peers.

2. Contribution –must have made a contribution to the field of real estate.

3. Communication –must be active in the community – they must have made some non-real estate related contribution(s) to the community.

4. Volunteer –must be involved with the Association, attending Association events, volunteering time to fundraisers organized by the Association, and actively participating on committees.

Young’s qualifications clearly stood out this year, and she is delighted to be so acknowledged. “It is an honor to receive this award among so many skilled professionals,” Young remarked. “Being rewarded for doing something you love is an awesome experience, and I look forward to discovering more opportunities to serve my clients, my community and the real estate industry.”

She is a Humboldt County native, and is dedicated to serving her diverse community and all their real estate needs. As stated by one happy customer, “I can’t recommend Carra enough, especially in this competitive market,” (H.P.)

Carra Young may be reached at 707.362.1008 or carra.young@corcoranicon.com.

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently-owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 24 office locations across 10 counties, its 800+ professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills and Humboldt County. To further enhance its global network and audience for upscale homes and estates, Corcoran Icon Properties is a proud member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, the largest international luxury real estate network. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.