Energy technology industry veteran Trevor MacFarlane joins deeptech pipeline maintenance Skipper NDT Board of Directors
I am excited to join the Skipper NDT Board and to enhance the development and promotion of innovative technologies for the benefit of people and the environment”PARIS, FRANCE, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skipper NDT is pleased to announce the appointment of Trevor MacFarlane as Member of its Board of Directors.
Trevor has over 30 years of entrepreneurship and pipeline integrity experience. He co-founded Dynamic Risk, a Canadian pipeline integrity management solutions leader. For over 20 years, Trevor helped build the start-up from a 3-person company to become a global leader in its field. Upon the acquisition of Dynamic Risk by Eddyfi/NDT, he was appointed President of NDT Global, a billion-dollar international technology-as-service company, leader in ultrasonic pipeline inspection & data analysis.
Trevor holds Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Materials and Metallurgical Engineering from Queens University in Canada. He started his career at TransCanada Pipelines, now TC Energy, where he focused on the operational and financial needs of pipeline operators.
Trevor is currently on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) Foundation. He is also an Independent Director for Entropy Inc., a technology firm focused on carbon capture and sequestration, based in Calgary, Canada.
As Board Member, Trevor will engage and inspire the Skipper NDT team as it develops its leadership position in 3D pipeline mapping and geolocation using Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). His experience and skills will boost the start-up’s technical and commercial capabilities to provide unique and innovative integrity solutions with a focus on North America and Europe.
“I am excited to join the Skipper NDT Board and to share my experience in the field of pipeline integrity with the Skipper NDT team, whose vision is aligned with mine -- to enhance the development and promotion of innovative technologies that contribute to the safety of pipelines for the benefit of people and the environment.”
To this day, some critical pipeline maintenance operations are still performed manually, introducing potential safety hazards for field personnel in addition to human error in data interpretation. By applying the latest scientific developments in physics and magnetism, Skipper NDT offers an automated and contactless alternative, providing safety for field operators and reliability of data interpretation.
Skipper NDT is a deep tech company that develops solutions to automate and digitalize pipeline maintenance. It has developed and patented its digitalization technology that is implemented using a UAS equipped with sensors and software with proprietary algorithms.
Major operators in the water and energy industries use the Skipper NDT technology to map their pipeline networks in areas difficult to access (cultivated fields / river crossings) and to rapidly assess the operational safety of their network after a geohazard event.
Skipper NDT is part of the Chevron Catalyst program. The Solar Impulse Foundation has declared the Skipper NDT technology to be environmentally positive.
Luigi Kassir
Skipper NDT
l.kassir@skipperndt.com
Skipper NDT River Crossing field application