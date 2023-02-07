Iowa Supreme Court Schedules Evening Session in Des Moines

The Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case Cory Burnett v. Phillip Smith and State of Iowa during a special evening session in Des Moines, Monday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m. in the Supreme Court Courtroom on the fourth floor of the Judicial Branch Building, 1111 East Court Avenue.

The evening session is open to the public and provides an opportunity for Iowa residents, who may not be able to attend the court's regular morning and afternoon sessions, to watch the court conduct oral arguments in person. The Polk County Bar Association will sponsor a public reception with the supreme court justices in the Judicial Branch Building second floor Light Court following the oral arguments.

Summary of the case, Cory Burnett v. Phillip Smith and State of Iowa, case no. 22-1010, from Johnson County District Court:

Plaintiff claims on appeal that the district court erred in dismissing by summary judgment his claim of unlawful arrest for interference with official acts. Plaintiff claims that (1) he was not obligated to assist a law enforcement officer in searching his vehicle, (2) the law enforcement officer did not have probable cause to arrest plaintiff for his passive refusal to assist in the search, and (3) the law enforcement officer is not entitled to qualified immunity.

Attorneys' briefs for the case are posted here on the Iowa Judicial Branch website.

Proceedings will be streamed live from the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel.

For more information, visit the Iowa Supreme Court page on the Iowa Judicial Branch website.

Note to Editors: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still camera, video camera, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used in the courtroom during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website.

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website (PDF). A summary of the rules is on the Iowa Judicial Branch website.

