FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 7, 2023
MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV TO CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING OF NEW WHITE PLAINS OFFICE
Albany, NY – New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder and others will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of DMV’s new office in White Plains.
When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023
11 AM
Where: White Plains DMV Office
The Source of White Plains
1 Maple Avenue
White Plains, NY 10605