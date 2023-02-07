FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 7, 2023

MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV TO CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING OF NEW WHITE PLAINS OFFICE

Albany, NY – New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder and others will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of DMV’s new office in White Plains.

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

11 AM

Where: White Plains DMV Office

The Source of White Plains

1 Maple Avenue

White Plains, NY 10605