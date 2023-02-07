Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV to Celebrate Grand Opening of New White Plains Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 7, 2023

 

Albany, NY – New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder and others will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of DMV’s new office in White Plains. 

 

When:  Wednesday, February 8, 2023

             11 AM

               

Where:  White Plains DMV Office

              The Source of White Plains
              1 Maple Avenue
              White Plains, NY 10605

           

