Celebrus Wins Two Awards for Innovation and Best Team

Celebrus team and products win awards for Team of the Year and Celebrus Best Innovation B2B in the UK Business and Innovation Awards.

Through the Celerbus team’s innovation, we continue to provide better data in a compliant manner to solve some of the most difficult challenges in digital today.”
— Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus.

CARY, N.C., UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrus announces it is awarded in two categories at the UK Business and Innovation Awards 2023, recognizing the dedication of the Celebrus team which continues to deliver market-changing innovations.

Winning categories:

Celebrus Team of the Year- Bronze

Celebrus Best Innovation B2B- Silver

“We brought Celebrus to the market to make life easier for consumers and brands alike. Through the team’s innovation, we continue to provide better data in a compliant manner to solve some of the most difficult challenges in digital today,” said Bill Bruno, CEO of Celebrus.

Celebrus released several innovative updates to its live-time data solutions contributing to the designation of accolades Best Innovation B2B and Team of the Year. These patented, proprietary innovations, include Cross-Domain Continuance, a solution that solves the data gap between multiple brand-owned websites, and CX Vault, the first no-party data solution that provides relevancy capabilities for opted-out and private browsing sessions. Celebrus regularly releases product updates that are game-changing for its customers.

The Celebrus team is comprised of some of the brightest innovators in the business across all departments, including those who support our technology. The Team of the Year award is a testament to the team’s dedication and talent.

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping global enterprises derive value from their data assets. Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 Solutions enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the Group's flagship first-party data and consumer context technology. Celebrus resolves identity to provide the most comprehensive profiles available today. It automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based interaction and PII in live-time across all channels – from web to mobile and digital. The addition of behavioral biometrics and analytics capabilities enables Celebrus to offer true fraud prevention to immediately identify and block fraud from occurring. The Group has offices in the UK, USA, India, and Australia with key talent in all markets to drive the growth of the business. Celebrus is fully compliant with all major data privacy regulations and the Group is accredited to ISO27001: Information Security Management.

