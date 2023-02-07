Bright Choice Dental Opens New Location in Bethlehem, PA
BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bethlehem, PA - Bright Choice Dental is proud to announce the opening of its newest location at 2162 W Union Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The state-of-the-art facility offers a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry, such as cleanings and general exams, restorative dentistry, including implants, and much more.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer the residents of Bethlehem high-quality dental care in a convenient and comfortable setting," said Dr. Karandeep Brar, co-owner of Bright Choice Dental. "Our team is dedicated to providing personalized, patient-centered care, and we look forward to serving the community."
Dental services and procedures offered include:
Dental Implants
Root Canals
Bone Grafting
Invisalign
Teeth Whitening
Teeth Cleaning
Custom Mouthguards
Emergency Services
And Much More
In addition to the wide range of services offered, Bright Choice Dental also offers a convenient membership plan that provides significant savings and makes services more accessible.
"We understand that dental care can be expensive, which is why we created our membership plan," said Dr. Alamdeep Brar. "It's our way of making sure that everyone has access to the care they need, regardless of their financial situation."
Bright Choice Dental is committed to providing the highest quality dental care in a welcoming and compassionate environment. The team of experienced dentists and dental professionals is dedicated to helping patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health.
To schedule an appointment or learn more about the services and membership plan offered at Bright Choice Dental, please call (610) 691-2121 or visit their website at https://brightchoicedentistry.com/bethlehem/.
About Bright Choice Dental
Bright Choice Dental is a state-of-the-art dental facility that offers a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry, restorative dentistry, and much more. With a team of experienced dentists and dental professionals, Bright Choice Dental is dedicated to providing the highest quality dental care in a welcoming and compassionate environment.
Dr. Karandeep Brar & Dr. Alamdeep Brar
"We are thrilled to be able to offer the residents of Bethlehem high-quality dental care in a convenient and comfortable setting," said Dr. Karandeep Brar, co-owner of Bright Choice Dental. "Our team is dedicated to providing personalized, patient-centered care, and we look forward to serving the community."
Dental services and procedures offered include:
Dental Implants
Root Canals
Bone Grafting
Invisalign
Teeth Whitening
Teeth Cleaning
Custom Mouthguards
Emergency Services
And Much More
In addition to the wide range of services offered, Bright Choice Dental also offers a convenient membership plan that provides significant savings and makes services more accessible.
"We understand that dental care can be expensive, which is why we created our membership plan," said Dr. Alamdeep Brar. "It's our way of making sure that everyone has access to the care they need, regardless of their financial situation."
Bright Choice Dental is committed to providing the highest quality dental care in a welcoming and compassionate environment. The team of experienced dentists and dental professionals is dedicated to helping patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health.
To schedule an appointment or learn more about the services and membership plan offered at Bright Choice Dental, please call (610) 691-2121 or visit their website at https://brightchoicedentistry.com/bethlehem/.
About Bright Choice Dental
Bright Choice Dental is a state-of-the-art dental facility that offers a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry, restorative dentistry, and much more. With a team of experienced dentists and dental professionals, Bright Choice Dental is dedicated to providing the highest quality dental care in a welcoming and compassionate environment.
Dr. Karandeep Brar & Dr. Alamdeep Brar
Bright Choice Dental
email us here
+1 (610) 691-2121
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram