NASSCOM Implements Microsoft Dynamics 365 with OnActuate to Deliver an Excellent Customer Experience

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has taken a major step forward in delivering an outstanding customer experience by implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 in partnership with OnActuate, a global technology and consulting firm.

NASSCOM, the apex body for the $227 billion Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) industry in India, is dedicated to positioning India as a top IT industry leader on the global stage. It needed a technology partner to implement a robust customer relationship management (CRM) system to offer a more personalized and efficient customer experience.

“The OnActuate team collaborated closely with NASSCOM’s business users and Microsoft India to ensure we were aligned with the same goals and objectives, allowing for a free flow of communication,” said Ashish Sharan, Co-Founder, OnActuate. “At OnActuate, we are customer-centric and put people first. This means we wanted to ensure the project was meeting NASSCOM’s needs to achieve their desired business value.”

“OnActuate listened to our needs and had NASSCOM’s overall goals and objectives in mind from the start,” said Anirban Mandal, Deputy Director, Technology & Industry Initiatives, NASSCOM. “This collaboration was a true partnership and OnActuate’s detailed planning allowed for a smooth implementation.”

NASSCOM chose cloud-hosted Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (Dynamics 365 CE) as its new CRM solution. This business solution helps organizations improve marketing capabilities, drive higher sales, and provide higher quality customer service. Dynamics 365 CE allows NASSCOM to streamline its customer service operations and provide real-time insights into customer interactions.

NASSCOM selected OnActuate as an implementation partner, in collaboration with Microsoft India, because of the tech company’s proven track record of implementing multiple complex CRM solutions for its customers. This project was completed within 14 months and went live in December 2022. As a result, NASSCOM benefits from a seamless CRM experience that can be integrated with its website for lead generation, as well as integration with third-party applications used for mailing, event management and invoicing.

The Dynamics 365 CE implementation with OnActuate marks a major step forward in NASSCOM’s efforts to deliver a superior customer experience and is a testament to the organization’s commitment to innovation and excellence.

About OnActuate

OnActuate is a global technology and consulting firm, Microsoft Certified Partner, and a Cloud Solution Provider. OnActuate’s unmatched, tailored business and data solutions, coupled with its experienced global team’s collaborative approach, has helped many public and private sector organizations reimagine their business in the digital age. www.onactuate.com

About NASSCOM

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM®) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the tech industry in India and comprises over 3,000-member companies. Guided by India's vision to become a leading digital economy globally, NASSCOM focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enablers for global digital transformation. www.nasscom.in