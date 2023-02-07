The face behind the rankings

SEO Consulting Benjamin Kaim

SEO expert Benjamin Kaim helps his clients achieve top rankings on Google.

MUNICH, NRW, GERMANY, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Increase your own traffic through higher rankings and thus reach more potential customers". With this sentence SEO expert Benjamin Kaim welcomes visitors to his website. This is not clickbait or a bait-and-switch offer - with his 15 years of experience in the field of SEO (search engine optimization) in which he has managed more than 1000 projects, Benny (as his friends call him) knows exactly what a website needs to position itself at the top of Google for the relevant keywords.

Why more and more companies focusing on SEO

For companies, generating new customers in the form of ads on Google, Facebook & Co. is becoming increasingly difficult. The reasons for this include:

- Rising click prices

- Increasingly poor targeting options

- Higher competition

Anyone who has so far relied solely on ads on Google & Co. will have noticed in recent months that it is becoming increasingly difficult to generate new customers. One of the reasons for this is that, due to constantly changing data protection regulations, targeting the right customers is becoming increasingly difficult. In addition, click prices for ads continue to rise. This is mainly due to the ever-increasing competition. A customer is therefore becoming increasingly expensive for companies via ads. This is also a reason why more and more companies are dealing with the topic of SEO.

Why companies should optimize their website for Google

With a market share of about 90%, Google is the largest search engine on the web and answers at least 64,000 queries worldwide - PER SECOND! Potential customers use Google to search for information as well as specifically for products, services and much more by entering various keywords.

SEO vs. ADS

Companies that have so far focused only on ads and neglected SEO may now be a little shocked. The following example shows the enormous potential of SEO.

How much do 100,000 monthly visitors cost? (Example)

- Google Ads: 0,60€ per click = 60.000 Euro

- Facebook Ads: 0,35€ per click = 35.000 Euro

- SEO: 0,00€ per click = free of charge

Of course, to achieve relevant rankings on Google, you also have to invest monetarily in SEO, but the results are more sustainable and the costs are significantly lower in comparison.

"On my website https://benjamin-kaim.de/ I have presented a great example based on the keyword "motivational trainer", where it is about both the potential "extra visitors" and the lost revenue if not invested in SEO. The numbers are incredible when you consider that the example is about the potential for a single keyword."

Why so many companies do not use SEO

Here often simply lacks the necessary expertise in this area. To win good SEOs for its enterprise is difficult, because competent experts are rare. In addition, most of the self-proclaimed "gurus" in the field of search engine optimization do not really know anything about the modern form of SEO. After all, the techniques that delivered outstanding results 10-15 years ago are no longer up-2-date today. Google is constantly changing its algorithm and good SEOs are always faced with the challenge of meeting the requirements for rankings in top positions. The most recent example of this is the "Helpful Content" and "Link-Spam" updates rolled out in December, which have once again caused a major shake-up in the SEO scene.

What companies can do to start with SEO NOW

The time to start with SEO is never too late - but it also can't be soon enough.

"I've been in SEO for 15 years now, and in that time I've worked with more than 500 clients and over 1000 projects. To help companies successfully integrate SEO into their strategy, I decided to offer individual SEO consulting. I show companies how to build a Google optimized website that will help them achieve top rankings on relevant keywords, targeted to their audience. Professional and effective optimization brings more visitors to the website. More visitors mean more potential customers and therefore more sales."

If you want to integrate the enormous potential of SEO into your company, you should start developing and implementing an SEO strategy today.

