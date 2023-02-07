Gurobi Achieves Industry-Leading Net Promoter Score®

Survey indicates that Gurobi has a strong, loyal customer base of brand evangelists.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, today announced that it has achieved a Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) of 70—placing Gurobi in the "Excellent" category. This industry-leading score indicates that Gurobi customers are highly likely to recommend Gurobi to a friend or colleague.

To gather customer experience insights, Gurobi surveyed its users across a broad range of industries—including supply chain, financial services, energy and utilities, continuous production, and academia. The survey revealed several key findings, including:

The top reasons customers choose Gurobi are the types of functions supported (e.g., LP, MINLP, MIP, MIQCP, NLP); ease of integration with other software; the number of variables and complexity of problems supported; ease of use; and speed.

98% of respondents reported being highly satisfied with the Gurobi support team, with "professionalism," "response time," "helpfulness," and "resolution time" being the top reasons.

98% of respondents also reported being highly satisfied with the Gurobi Technical Account Management team, citing "professionalism," "helpfulness," "understanding of use case," "response time," and "resolution time" as the top reasons.

"We're proud to have achieved such a high Net Promoter Score," said Duke Perrucci, Gurobi CEO. "It's a testament to our team's continued hard work and commitment to delivering the best decision intelligence technology and expert support available."

Customers use Gurobi for a broad range of use cases, including supply chain management, pricing optimization, production scheduling, workforce scheduling, and logistics optimization.

"Achieving an NPS of 70 is a major accomplishment for any company, and it's a testament to the great work our team does every day," added Dr. Edward Rothberg, Chief Scientist and Board Chairman. "We're proud to be the industry leader in decision intelligence, and we'll continue to work hard to maintain that position."

With Gurobi's decision intelligence technology, you can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling, portfolio management, and marketing optimization, to supply chain design, and everything in between, Gurobi identifies your optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Over 2,500 global customers across 40+ industries run on Gurobi, including SAP, Air France, and the National Football League, as well as over half of the Fortune 10 and 70% of top global tech companies. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

