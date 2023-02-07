Emily Stecher Joins Pretium's Growing Business Development Team

Stecher Bolsters Pretium's Product Development and Capital-Raising Capabilities

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretium, a specialized investment firm with more than $50 billion in assets under management, today announced that Emily Stecher has joined the firm as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Business Development team. In this newly created role, Ms. Stecher is responsible for bolstering the firm's product and strategy creation, as well as optimizing client engagement efforts.

Ms. Stecher brings extensive experience applying exceptional business and financial acumen for diverse funds and investments. Prior to joining Pretium, Ms. Stecher held roles of increasing responsibility at Goldman Sachs, where she most recently served as Managing Director, Head of U.S. Wealth Management Alternative Sales, and was responsible for distributing alternative investment products to US-based financial intermediaries. Previously, she was a Vice President, Head of Product Strategy & Development and a Vice President in the Alternative Capital Markets group at Goldman Sachs. Ms. Stecher began her career as a Management & Strategy Analyst in Goldman's Private Wealth Management business. During her tenure at Goldman Sachs, Ms. Stecher oversaw a broad range of activities, including managing a multi-billion-dollar annual budget, developing and executing on new business opportunities for GSAM alternative investment funds and directing a secondary private equity program for clients.

"At Pretium, our entrepreneurial spirit and steadfast commitment to unlocking value for our stakeholders set us apart," said Lee Alexander, Senior Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at Pretium. "As we continue to expand the exceptional team we have in place, Emily's significant experience stewarding diverse strategic initiatives will be an invaluable asset as we enhance our platform and capabilities."

"Emily is a dynamic leader, and we are thrilled that she's joined the Pretium team," said Jennifer Strickland, Senior Managing Director and Head of Business Development at Pretium. "Her background and direct and insightful approach make her the perfect fit for Pretium, and I look forward to working with her to advance our product development and capital raising capabilities, while continuing to optimize how we engage with clients."

"Pretium is a unique firm on a remarkable growth trajectory, and I am excited to join a team of innovative, specialized professionals," said Ms. Stecher. "I look forward to supporting the firm's mission and success by identifying new products and further opportunities to deliver tailored solutions for Pretium's stakeholders."

About Pretium

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Pretium was founded in 2012 to capitalize on investment and lending opportunities arising as a result of structural changes, disruptions, and inefficiencies within the economy. Pretium has built an integrated analytical and operational ecosystem within the U.S. housing, residential credit, and corporate credit markets, and believes that its insight and experience within these markets create a strategic advantage over other investment managers. Pretium's platform has more than $50 billion of assets, comprising real estate investments across 30 markets in the U.S., and employs more than 4,000 people across 30 offices, including its New York headquarters, Dubai, London, Seoul and Sydney. Please visit www.pretium.com for additional information.

Contacts

Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Lyle Weston

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Media-SFR@pretium.com

