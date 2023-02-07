Elara Caring Adds Three New Strategic Hires

Matt McClasky, Chris Corrigan, and Shane LuQuire join leading home care provider as it continues accelerating mission-driven growth

Elara Caring, the full-scale, multi-state home health provider of clinical and personalized services across the patient continuum, continues to make strategic people investments with the addition of Matt McClasky, Senior Vice President of Business Development; Chris Corrigan, General Counsel; and Shane LuQuire, Vice President of Hospice Sales.

"Elara continues to build and develop its robust bench of talent as we look to again set the pace in the industry, expanding access to compassionate, value-based, high-quality home care," said Scott Powers, CEO of Elara Caring. "The addition of these top-flight professionals reflects our ongoing momentum as well as our commitment to fostering an environment in which the very best people seek to build and grow their careers."

The three new hires join Elara shortly after it announced the addition of Dr. Kevin Henning as Chief Medical Officer in January, as well as the promotion of Kim Spano to Head of Sales of both its Skilled Home Health and Hospice division and Justin Steele who is taking on the role of Vice President of Skilled Home Health Sales.

Matt McClasky joins Elara from Signify Health, where he has served as Vice President – Sales since 2014. He has also held business development leadership positions at CenseoHealth, Quest Diagnostics and Persuadable Research Corporation, and worked as an environmental scientist at Burns & McDonnell. He received his Bachelor of Science degree and his MBA from the University of Kansas.

Chris Corrigan brings to Elara extensive healthcare-legal experience. He previously served as Assistant General Counsel/Operations Counsel at Springstone Health Opco from 2015 to the present and, prior to that, as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Cornerstone Healthcare Group. He received his Juris Doctorate from the Indiana University School of Law and is licensed to practice law in Texas.

Shane LuQuire has a 20-year track record of driving sales and revenue growth. His previous roles include Vice President of Hospice Outreach at Amedisys, Inc., Vice President of Business Development at Well Care Home Health and Regional Vice President of Business Development at Community Homecare and Hospice. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Elara Caring is one of the nation's leading providers of home-based care, offering Skilled Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care Services, Behavioral Health and Palliative Care. With a footprint in 16 states in the Northeast, Midwest and Southwest, it serves more than 60,000 patients and their families across 200 locations. The Elara Caring mission is to deliver exceptional, personalized health care services wherever patients call home. The company accomplishes this by hiring compassionate people who believe in taking care of its patients, clients, care providers and each other. It also offers critical support through the Elara Caring Hospice Foundation, which provides physical, emotional, spiritual and/or social assistance to terminally ill individuals and their families. For more information, visit elara.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005865/en/