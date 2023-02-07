Ray Polanco Left A Stable Career in Surgery Tech to Pursue Entrepreneurship with his company Sunup Solar
EINPresswire.com/ -- He and his team are beating the competition and disrupting the Solar Industry.
With inflation rising at a rapid rate, a lot of homeowners are worried about their high energy bills. Similarly, on a macro level, climate change is a major threat creating all sorts of problems for humanity. This is where Ray Polanco, at 34 years of age with a promising career in Surgery Tech, decided to give entrepreneurship a shot and drive the solar industry forward with his new company Sunup Solar. With two years in the industry, he applied the work ethic he had in his demanding career to try to change the world.
His unique perspective helped him design solutions for problems requiring a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by businesses and individuals regarding energy consumption and infrastructure.
He said about his journey thus far, "I believe that every person on this planet needs to dream big and believe in the potential to make a difference in the world. When I started Sunup Solar, I had a lot of detractors who didn't give me any chance to succeed. That just added to the fire for bringing a more sustainable and eco-friendly solution accessible to people around the country.”
Ray Polanco stayed true to his principles that made him successful in the surgery tech career to keep his entrepreneurial vision alive. Fast forward two years, and his company is one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry. He cites his success in recruiting a great team and keeping them motivated to a mission that is more than just profits.
He continued, "I am proud to be part of this positive entrepreneurial venture leading the way in the solar industry. Our goal is to help reduce the environmental impact and create a better future for generations. Seeing the smile on people's faces when their electricity bill goes down by 30-50% is priceless. Our firm is all about the planet and people."
One of the key ways Ray differentiated himself from the competition was by going the extra mile to exceed customer expectations. He and his team apply analytical thinking to redesign processes from scratch to make them convenient for customers. In addition to providing excellent customer service, Ray also invested in research and development to ensure that his company was at the front of a competitive industry.
Talking about the secret behind his success, Ray Polanco said, "Our team is beating the competition by working harder and staying true to principles. We understood that success in the solar industry required a combination of technical expertise and a relentless drive to outwork the competition. We worked tirelessly to develop product offerings to set them apart from the market."
People interested in learning more about the company can check out the website today: https://www.sunupsolar.net/
About the Company
Sunup Solar is a leading provider of solar technology and services committed to making renewable energy more accessible. They are devoted to innovation and changing energy consumption forever, with services currently available in states like Arizona, California, Florida, Arizona, and Texas. His company is changing the way people think about energy consumption.
Ray Polanco
