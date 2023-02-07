Submit Release
BCN Welcomes Ken Lautzenheiser as Partner Sales Director

Adds to BCN Resources in the Southwest Region

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses welcomes Ken Lautzenheiser to the company as a Partner Sales Director. The addition of Ken to the BCN team in the Southwest continues the Company's commitment to driving engagement and partner opportunities in the region. The entire BCN Sales Director team is focused on designing and delivering technology solutions that enable our sales partners to deliver customer value.

Lautzenheiser's experience and relationships in the Southwest  will  drive mutual success for BCN and our partners.

Ken brings many years of telecom and technology expertise to the BCN Team, most recently as a Channel Sales Director for Nitel and Hypercore. 

BCN continues to expand both its team and technology solutions portfolio. A robust NaaS service offering is enhanced with BCN Cloud Voice UCaaS, SD-WAN, cloud-based security, managed equipment, and monitoring services. BCN also offers a variety of POTS Replacement solutions to help customers mitigate the rising cost of traditional copper lines.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Ken to the BCN team. His channel experience and partner relationships in the Southwest region will ultimately drive mutual success for BCN and our partners," said Ryan Kelly, BCN Vice President of Business Development.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 100 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 29 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com. www.bcntele.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bcn-welcomes-ken-lautzenheiser-as-partner-sales-director-301739908.html

SOURCE BCN Telecom

