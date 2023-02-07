Submit Release
Official Visit of His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, 8 to 10 February 2023

His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 8 to 10 February 2023 at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. This is Prime Minister Chinh’s first Official Visit to Singapore, and is taking place as Singapore and Vietnam celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership this year.

 

Prime Minister Chinh will be accompanied by his spouse Mdm Le Thi Bich Tran, as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Industry and TradeNguyen Hong Dien, senior officials, and a business delegation.

 

Prime Minister Chinh will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on 9 February 2023. He will call on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee, who will also host an official lunch in his honour. Both Prime Ministers will witness the signing of bilateral agreements that will further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam, particularly in digital and green economy. Prime Minister Chinh will also meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

 

Prime Minister Chinh and his spouse Mdm Le Thi Bich Tran will have a new orchid hybrid named in their honour. He will also visit the Smart Nation CityScape exhibition.           

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 FEBRUARY 2023

