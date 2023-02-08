TapClicks Announces the Opening of its New York City Office

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities, today announced the official opening of its New York sales and support office, at 315 Madison Ave, Suite 3012, New York, NY 10017.

TapClicks and its clients have for some time been making a big impact in New York. This new office is led by seasoned MarTech industry executives, as TapClicks continues to provide exceptional enterprise-level support of their automated marketing and data management platform customers. TapClicks’ expanded presence will further serve sophisticated clients, agencies, brands and partners based in the Eastern region.

The TapClicks New York office is already fully staffed and functional, with teams in place supporting customer success, sales, sales engineering, and marketing.

It augments existing strong TapClicks teams in Silicon Valley, California; Boston, Massachusetts; and Nashville, Tennessee; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India.

“We are excited to announce that the TapClicks New York office is now open,” commented Babak Hedayati, CEO and Founder of TapClicks. “Given our continuing commitment to provide the best enterprise-level support for our NY-based agencies and brands, it makes perfect sense.”

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

