Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,751 in the last 365 days.

TapClicks Announces the Opening of its New York City Office

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands, franchises, and HIPAA covered entities, today announced the official opening of its New York sales and support office, at 315 Madison Ave, Suite 3012, New York, NY 10017.

TapClicks and its clients have for some time been making a big impact in New York. This new office is led by seasoned MarTech industry executives, as TapClicks continues to provide exceptional enterprise-level support of their automated marketing and data management platform customers. TapClicks’ expanded presence will further serve sophisticated clients, agencies, brands and partners based in the Eastern region.

The TapClicks New York office is already fully staffed and functional, with teams in place supporting customer success, sales, sales engineering, and marketing.

It augments existing strong TapClicks teams in Silicon Valley, California; Boston, Massachusetts; and Nashville, Tennessee; as well as international offices in Montreal, Canada; Bogota, Colombia; Hyderabad, India; and Pune, India.

“We are excited to announce that the TapClicks New York office is now open,” commented Babak Hedayati, CEO and Founder of TapClicks. “Given our continuing commitment to provide the best enterprise-level support for our NY-based agencies and brands, it makes perfect sense.”

About TapClicks
TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

TapClicks Marketing
TapClicks
+1 408-725-2942
PR@tapclicks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

TapClicks Announces the Opening of its New York City Office

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.