Senator Collett Announces $605,000 for Local Parks & Conservation Projects

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. – February 6, 2023 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) has announced $605,000 in grant funding for local projects awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR’s) Community Conservation Partnerships Program.

“The 12th District’s many parks, trails, and green spaces are a big part of what makes our communities such wonderful places to live, work and play,” said Senator Collett. “I was happy to support these worthy projects and I will continue to support efforts across the 12th District to promote environmental stewardship, exercise and accessibility.”  

Upper Dublin Township Manager Kurt Ferguson added: “Twining Valley Park, formerly Upper Dublin Golf Club, has gone through several phases of construction, developing 5+ miles of trails, a 5-acre dog park, parking lot and more to benefit residents and visitors. This new funding will allow us to continue our work and make the park an even more welcoming, accessible place.”

Grant recipients in 12th District include:

  • Upper Dublin Township – $105,000 for the further development of Twining Valley Park, including the construction of pedestrian walkways and pickleball courts, installation of fencing and landscaping, ADA improvements and more.
  • Pennsylvania Horticultural Society – $500,000 to coordinate Southeastern Pennsylvania TreeVitalize for years 2023-2026, engaging residents in planting and caring for trees along streets, in parks, and in other public spaces in Montgomery, Delaware, and Philadelphia counties.

Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants are administered by the DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.

###

