Lanstar Voice & Data, LLC - Bring Reliabilty Back To The Business Telecom Market In 2023
Avaya IP Office Installation for a customer at a church in Douglasville, GA - Lanstar Voice & Data, LLC
In the last 24 years Lanstar Voice & Data has been a leading vendor for business phone system solutions in Georgia - this is their story.
Opportunity Is Ringing... Don't Miss The Call!”ROME, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2001 Lanstar Voice & Data, LLC, based out of Rome, GA, has been heavily involved in the business phone systems arena, serving companies both large and small all across the Georgia landscape. Their origins, however, began a bit earlier in 1999 with Citrix data systems, working with customers to secure and even expand their data infrastructure across local and satellite offices. Soon afterward they became involved with TIC Enterprises out of Atlanta, GA - a large telecom company closing around $260 mil a year before eventually going bankrupt - but that wasn't the end of Lanstar's path into telecom, but actually the beginning.
In 2001 Lanstar chose to become Avaya-certified, offering sales, installation, and support on the new IP Office platform as well as the currently-in-charge Avaya/Lucent Partner phone systems. Becoming Avaya-certified business partners meant they would be able to set themselves apart drastically from the other telecom companies in the area - those who wanted to make it easier on themselves and NOT claim partner status with high-end companies like Avaya or Citrix. This decision on Lanstar's part would quickly see them as a force to be reckoned with in the local and Atlanta markets.
Over the next 15 years or so Lanstar Voice & Data would go on to service more than 150+ Avaya IP Office phone systems, helping bring companies of all sizes into the enterprise-level world of business telecommunication systems. Doctor's offices, HVAC companies, manufacturing plants, Auto Parts stores, churches, non-profit centers, law firms, medical facilities, and so many more of these businesses would see great benefit from their partnership with Lanstar Voice & Data, LLC.
A quick note: Lanstar Voice & Data, LLC, from the very beginning, has been a local, family-owned telecom business. They have used that quality to gain a foothold and immense trust with companies in many markets - because they act with integrity, honesty, and the desire to provide a quality service. Customers have stated time and time again that the reason they decided to go with Lanstar, and not some other larger telecom company, is because Lanstar was professional, local, accessible, and provided the kind of small-town courtesy they also exemplified in their company. It bought a lot of good faith between Lanstar and these customers.
By 2016 it was obvious the telecom market was making shifts over to hosted and cloud phone systems. Most companies still had bad tastes in their mouths from what hosted used to be back in the early/mid-2000s... cheap, unreliable, a disaster to get working properly, and very little support. Now though, the landscape was changing and more telecom companies were welcoming these opportunities to sell to their existing client base.
Lanstar went on to become Mitel-certified in 2016, working on the Mitel MiVoice Office 250 - a very strong competitor to the Avaya IP Office as it related to small and midsize businesses. Lanstar only sold and serviced 2 of these phone systems before going back to Avaya full-time.
Finally, in 2020 when the pandemic swept across the nation it was clear Lansar needed to begin embracing the new wave of hosted/cloud phone solutions. It was clearly becoming a strong contender for IP Office and even MiVoice Office. More and more employees were working from home. Companies were not meeting indoors or in their local offices. Zoom meetings were becoming a common everyday occurrence. Companies needed a solution to keep everyone together, while also not sacrificing customer relations and quality of service.
This is when Lanstar began implementing a stronger connection with Avaya to roll out their Avaya Cloud Office solution. This business phone system was powered by RingCentral, a leading brand in the telecom services space, and would quickly propel Avaya to the top once again as a leader in the small-midsize market. Lanstar knew this solution would bring about the reliability, trust, and cost-savings companies were looking for - without settling for cheap hardware, unreliable service, harsh contracts, and lack of features.
With Avaya working directly alongside them, Lanstar began offering ACO to their existing customer base. Even new companies were beginning to find them online and through Avaya's own Partner Portal - allowing Lanstar to service a greater number of needs in the GA community. Over the next couple years Lanstar's footprint has widened and they have seen consistent growth in their telecom success. They continue to work closely with Avaya's leading reps to bring quality business phone solutions to customers all across the nation!
