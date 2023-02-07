Submit Release
Hockey of Tomorrow Introduces Its Innovator Program and Lineup

Hockey of Tomorrow Innovators

Hockey of Tomorrow, is building a vibrant media and community platform where fresh voices cover hockey’s positive impact impact stories.

Hockey feels old as an industry because innovation has never been a priority. We want to change that. Innovators & changemakers should get the credit and support they deserve.”
— Tom Sychterz, Founder
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hockey of Tomorrow (HoT) announces the first round of entrepreneurs selected to take part in its unique Innovator Program.

The Hockey of Tomorrow Innovator Program is by invite only and offers selected entrepreneurs support with their business, networking opportunities to grow and access to a large network of active and retired professional hockey players.

A rigorous selection process was led by a group of 6 committee members to find the most forward-thinking and ambitious innovators trying to change the game for the better. Over 150 entrepreneurs were pre-selected of which 25 finalists were interviewed. For its initial cohort, 4 Innovators were onboarded.

The 4 groups of entrepreneurs include:

- JR Butler for the Shift Group: a recruiting and training company turning athletes into elite sale professionals.

- Brad Pelkofer for Panther Teeth: an invention and commercialized product that eliminates tension while skating.

- Ian Mackenzie, Luke Earl, Kevin Shier for Top Sports: the trio of founders have brought a new vision for community based sports programs for young kids in Canada.

- Zechariah Thomas for Swift Hockey: a next-gen method to manufacture affordably-priced hockey sticks.

The selected entrepreneurs will receive over $50,000 worth of media coverage and support in 2023 in the form of a deep-dive cover story and Innovator profile that will go live on March 15, monthly meetings with the Hockey of Tomorrow team, a quarterly pro players email update, a 45 minute Twitter Talk show co-hosted on the Hockey of Tomorrow platform and finally a spot in our Hockey demo day in the summer of 2023.

We look forward to showcasing these amazing Innovators for the hockey world to see.
Make sure to mark March 15th on your calendars to learn more about each one of them!

-30-

About Hockey of Tomorrow
Hockey of Tomorrow is a media and community platform powered by over 150 pro hockey players looking to bring hockey into the future. Its values are based on creating a positive influence on the sport and its future: inclusiveness, diversity, access, innovation (or technology) and culture.

Media Sites:
Website: hockeytomorrow.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HockeyTomorrow

Tom Sychterz, Founder/CEO
Hockey of Tomorrow
tom@hockeytomorrow.com

Hockey of Tomorrow Introduces Its Innovator Program and Lineup

