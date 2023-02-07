Submit Release
Writat launches free book publishing platform

writat.com

CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writat has announced the launch of its free book publishing platform. The platform provides a simple and easy way for writers to self-publish and sells their books and ebooks in over 80+ countries and through 40000 plus retailers, booksellers and libraries worldwide.

Publishing is easy - authors create a free account, format their manuscript, upload their file (in PDF format), choose a cover design from a gallery of pre-designed covers or upload their design, and they are published. Once published, books are sold through major retailers such as Amazon, Google Play Store, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, AbeBooks, Flipkart and more. On every sale, authors receive 80% of profits directly remitted into their bank accounts.

The company publishes books in every genre, including Fiction, Poetry, Academic Writing, Travel Writing, Children's Books, Cookery, Biography etc., so there is something for everyone. Join us on this journey!

For more information, please visit www.writat.com or email support@writat.com. Socialmedia handle (@writatofficial).
You can also visit the official blog at blog.writat.com and the Knowledge base at help.writat.com

