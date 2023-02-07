Immersion Cooling-as-a-Service offers Carbon Footprint Reduction and up to 90% Energy and Water Savings for Data Centers
OUS Capital launches Immersion Cooling-as-a-Service to reduce Carbon Footprint of Data Centers along with energy savings reducing the PUE below 1.05.DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) launches dielectric Immersion Cooling-as-a-Service for data centers that is 1400% more effective than blowing cool air across computer processors. Immersion cooling eliminates any need for chillers, RTUs, fans or ductwork and the accompanying maintenance, repair and replacement costs. For new facilities CapEx savings are greatly reduced by up to 30% as well as allowing for greater density of processors due to the enhanced cooling capability allowing for more processors in existing space or reduction in size for a new facility.
Fritz Kreiss (CEO) commented,” This isn’t just for large data centers but for every sized data center whether at a school, casino, hotel, insurance company, manufacturer or government. The impact of data processing on our carbon footprint is huge as well as some critical facilities in Nevada and California that use cooling towers. The potential for significant water savings is huge since Immersion Cooling uses no water.”
The dielectric fluid directly cools the entire processor and all but eliminates traditional failure caused by fan failure, oxidation, dust, dirt and fluctuations in humidity including refrigerant leaks that are bad for the environment. In addition, since no HVAC equipment is needed, maintenance savings and future replacements are removed from the expense column on the accounting ledger. In addition, energy savings range from 40% to 90% over traditional cooling with no use of water for evaporation. Immersion cooling allows processors to run cooler and have less exposure to any thermal stress allowing for processors to last longer thereby enhancing the ROI.
Fritz Kreiss added “Immersion Cooling systems are available for purchase, leasing or Onsite’s Carbon and Energy Savings-as-a-Service funding platform with Zero CapEx or debt. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee that is less than what they currently spend. By removing the CapEx barrier, more Data Centers, both large and small, can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company growth and operations. Data Centers can now be more environmentally responsible and have a reduced impact on the electric grid and water supply.”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
