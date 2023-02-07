Governor Shapiro Orders US, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of McKeesport Police Officer

HARRISBURG, PA – Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of McKeesport Officer-Patrolman Sean Sluganski, who died in the line of duty

The flags shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

Contact: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

