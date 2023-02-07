Borough of Ramsey Joins Community of Local Buyers with the New Jersey Purchasing Group

Today, the Borough of Ramsey announces it has joined the New Jersey Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by Bidnet Direct.

Today, the Borough of Ramsey announces it has joined the New Jersey Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by Bidnet Direct. Local government agencies throughout New Jersey utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. The Borough of Ramsey invites all potential vendors to register online with the New Jersey Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey/ramseynj.

The Borough of Ramsey joins the New Jersey Purchasing Group and the community of approximately 55 participating local government agencies located throughout New Jersey. Along with a variety of bid and vendor management solutions, the Borough of Ramsey gains access to a bid library to help with bid creation, a shared pool of vendors, and association with like-minded purchasing professionals in the area.

Vendors interested in doing business with the Borough of Ramsey and other nearby government agencies are encouraged to register at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey/ramseynj. Benefits of joining the New Jersey Purchasing Group include:



Centralized location for bids from approximately 55 participating agencies

Bid alerts customized to the vendors' products or services

Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addenda and documents

Advanced notice of Term Contract expiration

E-Bid and E-Quote Submission

The New Jersey Purchasing Group is one of BidNet's regional purchasing groups throughout the country. It provides the Borough of Ramsey a bid and vendor management solution, document and addendum distribution, and tracking of all activity throughout the procurement process.

About the Borough of Ramsey:

Ramsey is a borough in Bergen County, New Jersey, United States. It is a suburb of New York City, located 26 miles northwest of Midtown Manhattan.

In 1848 the local stop of the newly opened Paterson and Ramapo Railroad was named Ramsey. The cash crop in local agriculture was strawberries, and four to eight railroad cars were loaded each night in season. In 1851, 1 million baskets of strawberries were shipped to New York City.

In the years before the railroad, this section of the county was strictly rural. Narrow dirt roads divided farms ranging from 50 to 500 acres, and consisting of woodland, pastures, orchards and cultivated areas. Old correspondence and records indicate that the average farm devoted from 1 to 5 acres exclusively to the raising of strawberries.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the New Jersey Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

