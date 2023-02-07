Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 353,618 in the last 365 days.

Borough of Ramsey Joins Community of Local Buyers with the New Jersey Purchasing Group

Today, the Borough of Ramsey announces it has joined the New Jersey Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by Bidnet Direct.

RAMSEY, N.J. (PRWEB) February 07, 2023

Today, the Borough of Ramsey announces it has joined the New Jersey Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by Bidnet Direct. Local government agencies throughout New Jersey utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. The Borough of Ramsey invites all potential vendors to register online with the New Jersey Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey/ramseynj.

The Borough of Ramsey joins the New Jersey Purchasing Group and the community of approximately 55 participating local government agencies located throughout New Jersey. Along with a variety of bid and vendor management solutions, the Borough of Ramsey gains access to a bid library to help with bid creation, a shared pool of vendors, and association with like-minded purchasing professionals in the area.

Vendors interested in doing business with the Borough of Ramsey and other nearby government agencies are encouraged to register at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-jersey/ramseynj. Benefits of joining the New Jersey Purchasing Group include:

  • Centralized location for bids from approximately 55 participating agencies
  • Bid alerts customized to the vendors' products or services
  • Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addenda and documents
  • Advanced notice of Term Contract expiration
  • E-Bid and E-Quote Submission

The New Jersey Purchasing Group is one of BidNet's regional purchasing groups throughout the country. It provides the Borough of Ramsey a bid and vendor management solution, document and addendum distribution, and tracking of all activity throughout the procurement process.

About the Borough of Ramsey:

Ramsey is a borough in Bergen County, New Jersey, United States. It is a suburb of New York City, located 26 miles northwest of Midtown Manhattan.

In 1848 the local stop of the newly opened Paterson and Ramapo Railroad was named Ramsey. The cash crop in local agriculture was strawberries, and four to eight railroad cars were loaded each night in season. In 1851, 1 million baskets of strawberries were shipped to New York City.

In the years before the railroad, this section of the county was strictly rural. Narrow dirt roads divided farms ranging from 50 to 500 acres, and consisting of woodland, pastures, orchards and cultivated areas. Old correspondence and records indicate that the average farm devoted from 1 to 5 acres exclusively to the raising of strawberries.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the New Jersey Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/borough_of_ramsey_joins_community_of_local_buyers_with_the_new_jersey_purchasing_group/prweb19150301.htm

You just read:

Borough of Ramsey Joins Community of Local Buyers with the New Jersey Purchasing Group

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.