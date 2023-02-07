Verizon’s 5G network most reliable for customers says national testing company

The RootMetrics® State of Mobile Union Report again shows Verizon’s 5G network is the most reliable in the nation, while ongoing enhancements give customers even more to look forward to

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More and more U.S. customers continue to benefit from Verizon’s 5G network, the most reliable in the nation, according to RootMetrics® State of Mobile Union Report*. This comes on the heels of Verizon’s network being named Most Awarded for Network Quality , 30 Times in a Row by J.D. Power, the voice of the people**, and Verizon’s network being undefeated for overall network performance in 95% of the metro area tests Rootmetrics performed in the last half of 2022***.



Highlights from the report issued today include:

Verizon is ranked most reliable 5G network for the fourth consecutive testing period.

Verizon showed a 31% increase in download speeds in metro tests throughout the year.

Verizon took home 85% of awards in major metropolitan markets (747 awards out 875).



“We know customers count on us, and we work everyday to ensure we deliver for them,” said Kyle Malady, EVP and President, Global Networks and Technology for Verizon. “We will not slow down. In fact, since this testing period we have ramped up our network deployments and enhancements and now cover more than 175 million people with our 5G Ultra Wideband service, and we expect to reach 200 million by the end of March.”

Verizon’s network successes underscore a relentless focus on innovation and continued investment to provide the very best for Verizon’s customers. Verizon’s award-winning network is grounded on best-in-class spectrum position , extensive fiber ownership , and the incorporation of advanced technologies deployed from the core to the edge. The company’s multi-purpose, network-building formula enables reliable, robust, secure, and high-performing connectivity that can accommodate a variety of use cases including mobility, private 5G networks and business solutions, and fixed wireless access broadband for consumers, businesses and public sector alike.

The results of this national test capture a moment in time of an ever-changing network continuously evolving in this fast-paced environment. Since testing for this report began, Verizon has been deploying a full 100 MHz of C-band spectrum in many markets and continues deploying mmWave in the areas with the densest population (now covering 40,000 cell sites). Additionally, the company has started moving traffic onto its 5G core, connected approximately 50 percent of its cell sites with its own fiber backhaul, began the overhaul of its fiber IP core network that will allow quadruple the data to flow through it, and deployed VRAN on more than 10,000 cell sites.

Reliability and security don’t happen by accident and Verizon is focused on continuing to enhance its network. In addition to making 5G more accessible to more people, Verizon continues to focus on building out the advanced technologies that provide increased security, reliability and customized experiences for customers. Those advancements include:

fully deploying the 5G core with Verizon’s proprietary cloud platform built specifically for telco workloads,

advancing the fiber network to handle exponential increases in data traffic,

continuing massive virtualization of the network to add programmability and flexibility into the network,

using artificial intelligence to drive reliability and performance,

continuing to develop edge computing capabilities to drive down latency, and

continuing to advance antenna configurations to drive speed and efficiency.

* Based on most first place rankings in RootMetrics® 2H 2022 assessments of 125 metros. Experiences may vary. Not an endorsement.

** Verizon is #1 for Network Quality in the Northeast (tied), Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, North Central, West regions. Verizon has also received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 30th time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2022 Volume 1 and 2 and 2023 Volume 1 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies. Network Quality measures customers’ satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2023 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

*** Rankings based on the RootMetrics® State of 5G in the US Report: 2H 2022. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

