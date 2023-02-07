Associate Alumnae of Douglass College (AADC) Hosts Inaugural “Women Moving Forward” Conference, Women's History Month
Celebrates 100th Anniversary, Guest Speakers: Valerie Jarrett/Obama Foundation, Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, RU President Jonathan Holloway
With more than 39,000 alumnae the AADC offers fellowships for alumnae, many of whom are continuing their education at the highest levels and remain involved in our community.”NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associate Alumnae of Douglass College, “AADC” (douglassalumnae.org) celebrates its 100th anniversary with an inaugural Women Moving Forward conference on Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p..m, at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel & Executive Meeting Center. Speakers headlining the conference include:
Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation and author of Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward to present keynote on leadership and responsible citizenship in the 21st century.
Jonathan Holloway, 21st President of Rutgers, and eminent historian on post-emancipation United States history to deliver remarks.
New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver and Former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno, a partner at Connell Foley and Executive Director of The Mercy Center, to speak about their paths in public service in a “Fireside Chat”.
Commemorating National Women’s History Month, this day-long conference open to all, will bring women and their allies across industries ranging from finance, healthcare and academia to politics and law together, to offer a powerful program of general session presenters and eight signature workshops to educate, empower and engage attendees.
“In 1922, the first 43 women who graduated from Douglass, known then as the NJ College for Women, decided to support the future graduates of the college to keep alumnae connected with life-long learning and networking, which formally became the AADC-Associate Alumnae of Douglass College. Their pledge and donation of a penny a day, $3.65 a year (or in today’s dollars about $59.00 per year) to what is now known as the AADC Annual Appeal, has helped generations of women build a bright future,” says AADC President Jeanne Fox, Class of 1975. “With more than 39,000 alumnae we continue to build a strong, volunteer-led community with numerous opportunities to connect, learn and make meaningful life-long connections. The AADC offers fellowships for alumnae, many of whom are continuing their education at the highest levels and remain involved in our community.”
“It is imperative that women continue to unite, support each other, and make our voices heard,” says AADC Executive Director Valerie Anderson, Class of 1981. We must not be complacent or let others tear down what took decades for us to build up. The power of women, near and far, will help lead the changes needed in our world.”
Program Sessions and Speakers Line Up
With gratitude to the conference benefactor, The Blanche & Irving Laurie Foundation, Inc., speakers will address a range of issues facing today’s women as they move forward in all aspects of their lives:
We Won’t Go Back: Better Healthcare After the Lockdown Panel Discussion (Jeannine LaRue, Moderator; Panelists Mary E. Marchetta O’Dowd ‘99, Amy B. Mansue, Dr. Pamela Brug ’84, Elizabeth Ryan (NJ Hospital Association))
Women and Wealth: Invest in You and It’s Never Too Late (Beth Lawlor)
Writing As A Life Tool (Julie Maloney)
Thawing the “Chilly Climate:” The Female Presence in the Visual Arts (Dr. Ferris Olin ‘70)
The Journey Matters More Than the Destination (Michele Hudgins Ozumba ’73)
Beyond the Buzzwords – Demystifying Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (Lora Fong ‘79)
“The Personal is Political: We’re Not in South Carolina Anymore, Toto” (Dr. Deborah Gray White)
Cybersecurity and Digital Trust (Charlene Brown ‘73, Bindu Sundaresan)
Register and pay for tickets online: https://bit.ly/AADC-WMF2023
About the AADC:
The AADC, an independent 501 (c )(3) organization, connects more than 39,000 women worldwide who share a passion for learning. The alumnae-created, alumnae-led, alumnae-driven, and alumnae-supported organization, develops and promotes connections among Douglass alumnae by providing programs, services, networks, and life-long learning opportunities that represent the interests and needs of our diverse alums. The AADC provides prudent stewardship of the Douglass Fund and other endowed funds held by the AADC for the benefit of Douglass; distributions from these funds contribute financial support to Douglass and her students. Follow us on social media @douglassalumnae: Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Instagram, YouTube and LINKEDIN GROUP
About the Conference:
The AADC 100th Anniversary Women’s Conference Planning Committee is led by volunteer Chair Amanda A. Hugelmeyer, Class of 2004, AADC President Jeanne M. Fox , Class of 1975, and Exec. Dir. Valerie Anderson, Class of 1981, as well numerous committee volunteers.
In honor of National Women’s History Month and the AADC 100th Anniversary Proud History to Bright Future, officially marked in June 2022, this inaugural conference provides educational and empowerment opportunities.
Contributions to the AADC 100th Anniversary Women Moving Forward Conference are not on behalf of NJC, DRC, Douglass or Rutgers. Event proceeds in excess of the value of goods and services received will advance the mission of the Associate Alumnae of Douglass College toward our next century of success. To register and pay for tickets online: https://bit.ly/AADC-WMF2023
The Associate Alumnae of Douglass College (AADC) is a 501(c)(3) organization that is separate from and independent of Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey (Rutgers), Rutgers University Foundation (RUF), and Douglass Residential College (DRC).
