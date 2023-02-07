A Law firm in Patna which expanded its vertical and also launched internship program for Law students

Sanjay Kumar Sinha & Associates - Best law firm in India

PATNA, BIHAR, INDIA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sanjay Sinha & Associates, one of the leading law firms in Patna, announced its expansion and the launch of a comprehensive range of legal services for individuals, businesses, and corporations. The firm has made it a priority to provide their clients with the highest quality legal representation and advice, and their experienced and skilled lawyers are committed to delivering exceptional results.

Sanjay Sinha & Associates has been providing legal services in Patna for over a decade, and during that time, they have built a reputation as one of the most trusted and respected law firms in the city. With a team of highly qualified and experienced lawyers, the firm is well equipped to handle a wide range of legal issues, from corporate and commercial matters to criminal defense, civil litigation, and more.

The expansion of the firm's services reflects its commitment to providing comprehensive legal support to its clients. The firm's new services include Corporate and Commercial Law, Contractual Matters, Mergers & Acquisitions, Taxation Law, Intellectual Property Law, Criminal Defense, Civil Litigation, Employment Law, and more.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our services and offering our clients a full range of legal support," said Project Head, Mr. Rahul Sinha. "Our goal is to provide our clients with the best possible legal representation, and we believe that this expansion will allow us to do just that. Our team of lawyers is highly qualified and experienced, and they are dedicated to delivering exceptional results for our clients."

Sanjay Sinha & Associates has a long history of success, and its lawyers have won numerous awards and recognition for their work. The firm has been recognized as one of the best law firms in Patna, and its lawyers have received awards for their outstanding legal representation, commitment to their clients, and dedication to the legal profession.

The firm's clients range from individuals and small businesses to large corporations, and they have been able to successfully navigate a wide range of legal issues. The firm's lawyers are known for their expertise, attention to detail, and commitment to their clients, and they work tirelessly to ensure that their clients receive the best possible outcome in their legal matters.

In conclusion, Sanjay Sinha & Associates is a full-service law firm that provides comprehensive legal support to individuals, businesses, and corporations in Patna. With a team of highly qualified and experienced lawyers, the firm is well equipped to handle a wide range of legal issues, and its commitment to delivering exceptional results sets it apart from other law firms in the city. If you are in need of legal representation or advice, contact Sanjay Sinha & Associates today to schedule a consultation with one of their experienced lawyers.

Sanjay Sinha and Associates also announced its latest initiative - an internship program for law students in Patna. The program is aimed at providing young law students with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the legal field and to familiarize themselves with the practical aspects of the law.

The internship program will offer law students an opportunity to work alongside experienced lawyers and participate in various legal case studies. The students will also be provided with training and mentorship to help them develop their legal skills and knowledge.

Sanjay Sinha and Associates is committed to nurturing the next generation of legal professionals and providing them with the support they need to succeed in their careers. The firm believes that this internship program will provide valuable insights and hands-on experience that will help law students grow professionally.

The internship program will be offered to law students who are currently enrolled in a law program at a recognized universities.