Diaper Industry Growth in India (CAGR of 8.05%) | Research Report 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Diaper Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the diaper market in India size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.05% during 2023-2028. A diaper is an undergarment that allows the wearer to defecate or urinate without using a toilet. It absorbs or contains waste products and prevents the soiling of outer clothing or the external environment. It is manufactured using various fabrics, such as cotton, hemp, tissue paper, and synthetic disposable materials, which aid in preventing skin irritation caused by chemicals. It offers convenience, increased hygiene, high elasticity, enhanced comfort qualities, and a low risk of skin damage. Additionally, it helps to remove moisture and minimize skin allergies, rashes, and infections among infants and individuals with disabilities. It is widely available in numerous sizes, shapes, and weights and is worn by the masses who are not yet potty trained, and experience bedwetting. Some commonly sold diapers in India include cloth diapers, disposable diapers, and training nappies.
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/diaper-market-india/requestsample
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
• The Procter & Gamble Company, India
• Unicharm India Pvt. Ltd
• Kimberly-Clark India Pvt. Ltd
• Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd
• Pan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (PHPL)
• Swara Baby Products Pvt. Ltd.
• Millennium Baby Care Pvt. Ltd.
• Uniclan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
• Luzon Healthcare LLP
• Kangaroo Healthcare
• RGI Meditech Pvt. Ltd.
• Tataria Hygiene
• Myra Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd.
• Kamal Healthcare Products Pvt. Ltd
• Seni (TZMO SA)
Diaper Market in India Trends and Drivers:
The increasing consciousness about personal hygiene among individuals is driving the market across India. Moreover, the rising prevalence of obesity, cognitive impairment, chronic coughs, constipation, and urinary tract infection among the masses is contributing to the market. In response to the escalating demand, numerous major companies are introducing diapers with enhanced properties, such as skin-friendly, ultra-thin, more absorbent, and convenient to wear, which is creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns and increasing awareness among individuals about the harmful impact of chemicals present in conventional diapers are strengthening the demand for biodegradable diapers in the country. Other factors, including the increasing focus on baby care solutions and the emerging e-commerce sector, are also influencing the market across India.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/diaper-market-india
Breakup by Type:
Baby Diapers
• Baby Disposable Diaper
• Baby Training Diaper
• Baby Cloth Diaper
• Baby Swim Pants
• Others
Adult Diapers
• Adult Pad Type Diaper
• Adult Flat Type Diaper
• Adult Pant Type Diaper
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Pharmacies
• Online Stores
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• West and Central India
• South India
• North India
• East and North-East
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Elena Anderson
Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/diaper-market-india/requestsample
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:
• The Procter & Gamble Company, India
• Unicharm India Pvt. Ltd
• Kimberly-Clark India Pvt. Ltd
• Nobel Hygiene Pvt. Ltd
• Pan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (PHPL)
• Swara Baby Products Pvt. Ltd.
• Millennium Baby Care Pvt. Ltd.
• Uniclan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
• Luzon Healthcare LLP
• Kangaroo Healthcare
• RGI Meditech Pvt. Ltd.
• Tataria Hygiene
• Myra Hygiene Products Pvt Ltd.
• Kamal Healthcare Products Pvt. Ltd
• Seni (TZMO SA)
Diaper Market in India Trends and Drivers:
The increasing consciousness about personal hygiene among individuals is driving the market across India. Moreover, the rising prevalence of obesity, cognitive impairment, chronic coughs, constipation, and urinary tract infection among the masses is contributing to the market. In response to the escalating demand, numerous major companies are introducing diapers with enhanced properties, such as skin-friendly, ultra-thin, more absorbent, and convenient to wear, which is creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns and increasing awareness among individuals about the harmful impact of chemicals present in conventional diapers are strengthening the demand for biodegradable diapers in the country. Other factors, including the increasing focus on baby care solutions and the emerging e-commerce sector, are also influencing the market across India.
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/diaper-market-india
Breakup by Type:
Baby Diapers
• Baby Disposable Diaper
• Baby Training Diaper
• Baby Cloth Diaper
• Baby Swim Pants
• Others
Adult Diapers
• Adult Pad Type Diaper
• Adult Flat Type Diaper
• Adult Pant Type Diaper
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Pharmacies
• Online Stores
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• West and Central India
• South India
• North India
• East and North-East
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance
• Market Outlook
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ +1 6317911145
email us here