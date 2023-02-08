AppSquadz Takes the Stage as a Proud Sponsor at the AWS Empower India Summit in Hyderabad
AppSquadz, a leading technology solutions provider, is proud to announce its sponsorship at the AWS Empower India Summit held at HICC, Hyderabad. The summit aimed to bring together top leaders and innovators in the Indian technology industry to explore the advancements in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.
At the summit, Ashu Ternain, Director of Growth at AppSquadz, introduced VideoCrypt - a new live streaming software that is set to revolutionize the way we experience live events. VideoCrypt is designed to deliver high-quality live streaming experiences with the highest level of security, including Multi DRM, secured video hosting, visible watermarking, and Anti-Capture making it the perfect solution for EdTech, Media, OTT, and Gaming sectors.
In his keynote speech, Ashu Ternain shared his insights on the growth of live video streaming services in India and Globally. He highlighted the increasing demand for live streaming services, particularly in the education and entertainment sectors, and the potential of VideoCrypt to meet this demand.
Ashu Ternain also spoke about the challenges faced by the industry, including security concerns, latency issues, and the need for higher-quality streaming experiences. He explained how VideoCrypt addresses these challenges through its advanced encryption algorithms and optimization techniques that ensure seamless live-streaming experiences.
AppSquadz has been at the forefront of technology innovation for many years, and VideoCrypt is a testament to its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions that help businesses improve their services and bring digitization with digitalization.
The AWS Empower India Summit was a great platform for AppSquadz to showcase VideoCrypt and its potential to revolutionize the live-streaming industry. The company received a lot of positive feedback from attendees, who were impressed by VideoCrypt's capabilities and its potential to transform the industry.
In conclusion, the AWS Empower India Summit was a great success for AppSquadz and VideoCrypt. The company is proud to have been a part of this important event and is looking forward to continuing its work in the Indian technology industry. Ashu Ternain and the AppSquadz team are committed to delivering innovative solutions that help businesses to improve their services and bring digitization with digitalization.
For more information on AppSquadz and VideoCrypt, please visit the official website of the company.
About AppSquadz
AppSquadz is a leading technology solutions provider that offers a range of services, including cloud computing and web & mobile app development. The company has a team of experienced mobile app developers, designers, and digital marketing experts who work together to deliver cutting-edge solutions to their clients. AppSquadz has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions that help businesses to improve their services and bring digitization with digitalization.
